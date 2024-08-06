Injuries and transfer inactivity have left Jadon Sancho and Casemiro among some likely Premier League starters who most fans would like to see on the bench or worse.

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United): The MEN called it a ‘regressive performance’ in the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool, though that did not stop Erik ten Hag touting Sancho as a likely starter v Fulham on opening night. In a position to which he is really not suited.

Remember who started as a false 9 on opening day two years ago? It seems Manchester United are not much further forward as Rasmus Hojlund is injured and Joshua Zirkzee has not yet kicked a ball with his new teammates.

Sancho could very easily start the opening games of the season, be made to look ridiculous in an unfamiliar position, and then be sold in the final days of the transfer window. In that case, he will not regret withholding an apology.

Casemiro (Manchester United): ‘Casemiro was poor here against Liverpool. He began well, but it very quickly turned sour as he lost five of seven duels and was dribbled past three times,’ say United in Focus of the Brazilian’s performance in a 3-0 defeat that once again showcased how much he has aged in the last 12 months.

He reportedly said goodbye to his United teammates at the end of last season and yet here we are, expecting him to start for United towards the end of a transfer window in which the club have so far failed to bring in a competent defensive midfielder.

Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa): The sale of Douglas Luiz and the ongoing absence of Boubacar Kamara leaves the Belgian as the last man standing as a candidate to play alongside new signing Amadou Onana in Villa’s midfield pivot. He came straight in to face Club America in 1-0 defeat at the weekend after heavy losses on the US tour, suggesting he is ahead of Ross Barkley for that place.

Tielemans only started 17 Premier League games for Villa last season, suggesting that Unai Emery would ideally like to have another midfield string to his bow.

Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United): ‘Sean Longstaff is very much a scapegoat at the minute, but he was very disappointing against Yokohama. The midfielder was extremely lethargic and is playing with absolutely no confidence,’ said one Newcastle fan website after his performance in a 2-0 defeat to Yokohama F Marinos.

There’s a suspicion that Newcastle would quite like to sell Longstaff but a) there are no takers and b) they need somebody to fill in until Sandro Tonali is free to play again. Longstaff gets some leeway with fans for being a local boy, but there is little doubt that he is not of the required standard if Newcastle have any ambitions of returning to a top-four fight.

Brennan Johnson (Tottenham): With no new Tottenham striker in sight, Dejan Kulusevski appears to be the preferred option as the slightly lumbering focal point of an attack that is just not functioning, but the weakest link is undoubtedly Johnson, who was poor once again in pre-season defeat to Bayern Munich.

While Archie Gray looked broken v Bayern by an Ange Postecoglou pre-season, we can probably expect him to be replaced by Yves Bissouma in the short term, but Johnson appears likely to keep his place for the start of the Premier League season unless Richarlison returns to fitness or Spurs buy the actual striker (Dominic Solanke appears to be an option) they desperately need.

Vladmir Coufal (West Ham): One West Ham fan site ‘awarded’ him 3/10 for his performance in 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, though it’s worth noting that James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and Aaron Cresswell did not fare much better.

But while that trio are unlikely to start on opening day against Aston Villa on August 17, Coufal is currently the Hammers’ only real right-back option after the exit of Ben Johnson. There’s a reason why the Hammers are desperate to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United.

Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea): Frankly, we have no idea who Chelsea will play in central defence at the start of next season as we have seen Tosin, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana in pre-season, with Axel Disasi yet to return from injury. As Chelsea have shipped 10 goals in four games, it’s fair to say that nobody has covered themselves in glory.

We assume Tosin will start as he is the new man – presumably given the nod by incoming coach Enzo Maresca – but he was rotten against Manchester City as Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick. The bad news is that the two teams will meet again on August 18.