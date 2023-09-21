Man Utd pair slammed for ‘jacking it in’ vs Bayern – ‘like he has a fridge on his back’

Marcus Rashford was on the wrong end of a 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Marcus Rashford played “like he has a fridge on his back” according to former England defender Stuart Pearce, who claimed Manchester United players “jacked it in” against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

United lost 4-3 to Bayern in their Champions League opener, with the scoreline flattering the Red Devils, who were torn apart in the second half at the Allianz Arena.

Pearce took particular issue with the half-hearted attempts to track back by Rashford, also picking out Casemiro for failing to put in the required effort.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Pearce claimed Rashford was running “like he has a fridge on his back”.

“United are under the cosh because too many of their players have jacked it in. Rashford half running back and Casemiro half running back,” Pearce added.

“I’m not sure what Onana said when he has a rant at Maguire in the summer but now is the time to have a rant at the back line, not just the back line but the whole team.

“Too many players who have given up the ghost and that is alarming. United are so off the pace and they are lucky that Bayern have not been more clinical.

“[Man Utd are] too wide open, too regularly. Their goal to come back to 3-2 was a false dawn. They conceded four and that’s what they deserved,” Pearce continued.

“As silly as it sounds, the score flatters United. What concerns me is that United almost stopped trying for about 15 minutes – even though they scored in that time.”

OPINION: Andre Onana is a powerless pawn against the might of a Manchester United crisis

Summer signing Andre Onana was at fault for Leroy Sane’s opener, allowing the ball to slip under his body, and fronted up at full-time to take responsibility for his error.

“It’s difficult,” the Cameroon international said.

“It’s difficult to lose this way because I think in the beginning we started very good and after my mistake we lost control of the game.

“It’s a difficult situation for us, for me especially because I’m the one who let the team down. But the team were good, very good, but because of me we didn’t win the game.

“I am happy for the work of the team and we just have to move on. This is life of the goalkeeper and if we didn’t win today it’s because of me.”