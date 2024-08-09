Manchester United are interested in signing Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace this summer as they look for an alternative to Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte had been United’s top target to partner Kobbie Mainoo in midfield since the start of the summer transfer window but with Paris Saint-Germain refusing to budge over their asking price, the Red Devils have decided to walk away.

PSG want close to the €60million (£51.4m) fee they paid to sign the Uruguayan from Sporting Lisbon in 2023 but United – with a new Sir Jim Ratcliffe-enforced mantra – aren’t prepared to get close to that fee.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claimed ‘the view at United is that they are only willing to pay what they deem to be the correct fee for each transfer target and negotiations will not be allowed to drag on until the end of the market’.

They’ve been linked with at least ten alternatives over the course of the transfer window (some far more likely to join than others), with more recent reports suggesting they’re keeping an eye on Wolves’ Joao Gomes and Atlanta star Ederson.

Burnley midfielder Sander Berge also emerged as a ‘surprise’ option on Tuesday, according to The Athletic.

‘Berge, 26, has emerged as a surprise midfielder on United’s list of options and club officials have made contact with his camp. The Norway international was relegated with Burnley last season but ranked highly in a series of metrics including dribbles and pressured pass accuracy.’

Berge only moved to Burnley from Sheffield United last summer but is understandably ‘excited about the possibility of playing at the Theatre of Dreams on a bumper contract’, The Sun claim.

The Clarets are said to be willing to sell Berge but are demanding £30m for the Norway international, whom they signed for £12m a year ago.

It’s claimed United would only be prepared to spend around £20m, so ‘contact with Berge’s representatives’ may be in vain if the two clubs can’t meet in the middle.

But TEAMtalk claim United could instead move for Wharton, who only moved to Palace for £20m in January but caught the eye with some outstanding performances under Oliver Glasner in the second half of last season.

The report does though also state that Liverpool are in the frame for the 20-year-old.

‘TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Manchester United and Liverpool are keen to swoop for midfielder Adam Wharton, who alongside Eze and Guehi, went to the Euros with England. ‘Arsenal had previously been linked with a move for Wharton but look set to complete a deal for former Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.’

Liverpool are also looking to add a midfielder to their ranks and reports have suggested they’re nearing a deal for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, though that deal could be scuppered with the midfielder ‘full of doubts’ over the transfer.