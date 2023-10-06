‘Incredible threat’ – Pallister likens Man Utd star to Scholes despite poor start to the season

Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has likened some of Casemiro’s abilities to that of legendary Red Devils midfielder Paul Scholes.

The Red Devils have been struggling this season with Erik ten Hag’s side making the club’s worst start to a season since 1986 after losing six of their first ten matches in all competitions.

Man Utd currently sit tenth in the Premier League table with nine points from a possible 21, as they continue to struggle to score goals in the league.

A number of individuals have come in for criticism this season with Casemiro getting a particularly hard time for his below-par performances in midfield.

But Pallister has leapt to the Brazil international’s defence with the ex-Man Utd defender likening certain aspects of his game to Scholes.

“Nobody complained about Casemiro last season, as he impressed everyone with his enthusiasm, passing range, and calmness,” Pallister told Betway.

READ MORE: Listen to Fergie: Man Utd must not continue doom cycle by sacking Ten Hag…

“He’s a terrific player who can see things on a pitch that perhaps only Christian Eriksen can.

“Casemiro is an incredible threat in the air. He can ghost into space just as Paul Scholes used to be.

“He wasn’t considered a threat at Real Madrid, but he definitely is at United. I’d say a lot of that is due to his experience.

“He’s supposed to be a holding midfielder, but his threat is there for everyone to see. I know he was a lot of money, but I’ve got no complaints with him yet.”

On how things at Man Utd can be improved this season, Pallister added: “There’s a lot of work to be done. Let’s hope the injuries lighten up a bit after the international break and help give the squad more balance.

“Sofyan Amrabat isn’t a natural left back, but he’s had to play there. I can’t wait to see him play in the middle of the park. I think he’ll perform really well in midfield.”

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor tore into Casemiro for his performance in the Red Devils’ 3-1 loss at home to Brighton in mid-September with the Man Utd midfielder playing “like he was 45”.

Agbonlahor said: “Casemiro…. Casemiro looked like he was 45 running around that midfield. He had to bring him off on the 65th minute for Hannibal, a young lad, because he was that bad.

“Brighton had 659 passes at Old Trafford. More shots on target, more possession – 57 per cent. It was a stroll in the park for Brighton.

“I am watching the game, at no time did Brighton ever feel like they couldn’t pass it out from the back. No matter who was pressing, they found it so easy to get through and create chances. That was like a training ground game, especially the second half.”