Ex-Man Utd man accuses media of ‘revising history’ amid Ten Hag sack talk

Erik ten Hag has come under pressure at various points this season.

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker claims the media are “revising history” in the hope they get a “big story” on Erik ten Hag’s future.

After an encouraging first season under Ten Hag, the Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League, out of the League Cup and facing an early exit from the Champions League.

Performances have been particularly poor with Man Utd scoring just 16 goals in 17 Premier League matches as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Rasmus Hojlund struggle.

The lack of entertainment for fans combined with poor displays and results have seen mounting pressure on Ten Hag with rumours that he has lost “50 per cent” of the dressing room.

But ex-Man Utd and England defender Parker doesn’t think Ten Hag “should be threatened” as his “numbers are very good”.

Speaking to mybettingsites.co.uk, Parker said: “I don’t see how or why Erik ten Hag’s position should be threatened. If you go off the numbers, his numbers are very good. Look at what they achieved last season.

“The biggest problem for United is the performances are rotten. They’re rotten. Even when they’ve won games it’s been rotten.

“It’s because of injuries, key players missing and players not pulling their weight and having to rely on individuals to get them out of trouble.

“The manager needs to be backed by [Sir Jim] Ratcliffe and co coming in. Even if they’ve got agents in their ear because they want their man in the job.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent investment in Man Utd is understood to be imminent and Parker has urged the British billionaire to avoid what the media “want” and stick with Ten Hag.

Parker added: “If they bring someone they know in, it sets them back eighteen months. Why do that when you’ve got someone with an idea, he’s respected within the club by the right people and the good pros respect him because they understand discipline is needed.

“The media are one dimensional and they just want that big story so they revise the history. They’re pushing for a big story so throw it back in their face and stick with the manager.

“The players need to know they can’t run off to the media or to people above the manager. They have to stop using their agents to send out messages because they look stupid.”