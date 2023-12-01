Ex-Man Utd man endorses Red Devils transfer despite making bizarre claim over German defending

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker says he “wouldn’t rule against” the Red Devils signing Timo Werner in the winter transfer window.

A report earlier this week claimed that Man Utd are interested in signing the former Chelsea forward in January as they look to add firepower as soon as possible.

The goals have dried up this term for Marcus Rashford after scoring 30 goals in all competitions last season, while Rasmus Hojlund is yet to get on the scoresheet in a Premier League since signing from Atalanta in the summer.

Their other striker, Anthony Martial, has just two goals to his name this season and now Man Utd will look to delve into the transfer market for some reinforcements.

Although there are doubts Werner would be a good choice as he has struggled to get into the starting XI at RB Leipzig this season, while he didn’t have a great time at Chelsea when he was last in the Premier League.

Bundesliga expert Christian Falk reckons a transfer to Man Utd would be very unlikely in the winter but Parker insists he could see it happening.

READ MORE: Ratcliffe repeating first Solskjaer mistake with ‘Buy British’ transfer policy Man City would laugh at

Parker told BeMyBet.com:”When you look at Werner’s numbers in the Bundesliga considering the defensive level, that’s quite a poor return really. We’ve seen that the Germans are very poor in the way they defend in the Bundesliga.

“Before Chelsea he did score a lot of goals. You look at him and you see someone who can and will want to run behind. Someone you give a bit of freedom and not tie down.

“I wouldn’t go against it. He has proven that he can score goals. He went to Chelsea and it didn’t work out. Chelsea find one good striker and then they go through four or five to find another good striker. That’s been proven in recent years. Drogba and Costa were the only good ones.

“I wouldn’t rule against Werner to Man Utd. It might happen. You can’t keep looking at stats. It has to be what the player can give and judge him in real time rather than look at numbers. Numbers have just become a narrative that can be used positively or negatively.”

On the Red Devils’ upcoming fixture against Newcastle, Parker added: “The best way to win against Newcastle is to get the first goal, because if they get the first goal… It will be very difficult. They will try to slow the game down and kill it, and they are really good at it.

“That’s what they do, so Man United has to stay strong and not open the doors to allow any chances against.

“Newcastle has a lot of injuries but they played very well against Chelsea but I don’t think they are going to play the same way against Man United.

“They know that Man United are strong on counter attacks. Maybe it’s their main strength right now, so Newcastle won´t be as open in their defence as they were against Chelsea.”

On the job Eddie Howe is doing at Newcastle, Parker continued: “I really like Eddie Howe. I think he gets players around him who like him and want to work hard for him.

“He is very good at organising and we saw how he did brilliantly with Bournemouth. Now, he is doing the same to be honest, just with better players and that’s why people are noticing it.

“He is very positive in his attitude and with his background he knows what kind of mentality he wants from his players.”