Ex-Man Utd star names the only ‘three players who worked hard’ against Burnley

Paul Parker insists only three Manchester United players, including Hannibal Mejbri, “worked hard” in their 1-0 win over Burnley over the weekend.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the new Premier League season with their narrow victory over the Clarets moving them onto nine points from a possible 18.

There haven’t been many positive moments for Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag this season, especially with off-field issues surrounding Jadon Sancho and Antony overshadowing some of their performances on the pitch.

But Parker has been particularly impressed by Hannibal, who was given only his second ever Premier League start against Burnley, with the midfielder bringing an “enthusiasm” Man Utd have been lacking in recent weeks.

Parker told BonusCodeBets: “Hannibal brings enthusiasm and a willingness to want to be on the ball. He is working so hard and he is running past people, who started earlier than him.

“He gets into dangerous areas and he works seriously, seriously hard. It was an ugly game against Burnley and it must be a tough game for a young lad but he managed it so incredibly well.

READ MORE: 20) Ten Hag 19) Poch 3) Klopp 2) Big Ange – Ranking all 20 Premier League managers so far

“People were already ready to make up excuses for him and say that the game was too big for him but in fact, it looked like it was for a lot of the other so called big names who the game was too big for.

“He was involved in the build up play and he also tried to get an end product added to his game.”

Former Man Utd full-back Parker added: “I saw Hannibal on many occasions for Birmingham in the Championship and I knew he would be a good player for Man United.

“It’s not easy to stand out in the Championship because it’s a serious, serious, tough league and especially for him who everyone wanted to see fail because he was a Manchester United player.

“You can never question his attitude and he has a huge future ahead of him.”

And along with Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund, Parker claims Hannibal was the only other Man Utd player “who worked hard” against Burnley.

Parker continued: “I think I have to mention three players who worked hard against Burnley. Hannibal, Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund. Bruno Fernandes scored the goal but I’m talking more about his work rate, which was incredible.

“Hojlund never stopped working hard even though he didn’t have the best game. But it doesn’t matter in the end. It’s about having the right mentality and he definitely has a mentality that will take him a long way at this club.

“Given his age, I’m so impressed with his mentality and he will only improve from here. He also suffers under the fact that it’s only a few players who want to help him.”