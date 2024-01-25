Ex-Man Utd star slams Red Devils duo in sweary outburst as he urges Hojlund to improve main ‘weakness’

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker feels sympathy for Rasmus Hojlund over having to “play alongside Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho”.

The Red Devils have been struggling to score goals this season with Erik ten Hag’s side only managing to hit the back of net 24 times in 21 Premier League matches.

That has led to criticism of Hojlund, Anthony Martial and last season’s top goalscorer Rashford with the trio scoring seven goals between them.

Hojlund, who has two Premier League goals but seven in all competitions, joined Man Utd in the summer transfer window from Serie A side Atalanta in a deal worth around £72m.

He has become a fan favourite because of his hard work and enthusiasm but Man Utd legend Roy Keane has been critical of his “desire to put the ball in the net”.

Speaking ahead of their 2-2 draw against Tottenham earlier this month, in which Hojlund opened the scoring, Keane told Sky Sports: “You can’t keep waiting for players.

“Of course it can take time to bed in. But when these players are getting the opportunities… you have to have the real desire to put the ball in the back of the net.

“He has missed a lot of clear-cut chances. At a club like Manchester United, you can’t keep waiting.

“His stats for goals are so poor they are unbelievable. Obviously, it’s not just down for him…but that desire to put the ball in the net, l just don’t see it.”

But former Man Utd defender Parker puts more of the blame at Rashford and Garnacho’s feet for failing to provide the Denmark international with enough opportunities.

Parker told Tipsbladet: “Honestly, it must be s**t to be Rasmus Højlund and play with those teammates. No strikers want to play alongside Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.”

“I’ve seen that Roy Keane has said that Højlund hasn’t shown enough desire to score goals, but it must also be difficult when you never get the ball. However, I can see where Keane is coming from because Højlund sometimes doesn’t make the runs into the box, which is a weakness. He needs to improve on that.”

“On the other hand, all Manchester United fans understand him. Why should he exert energy on it when he won’t get the ball anyway? I’ve said it before, but he needs to be more selfish. He should demand to get the ball every time.”

