Manchester United are reported to have made checks on an international team-mate of Amad Diallo, with scouts ‘particularly impressed’ by the winger.

United have transformed their attack of late, but still seem to be looking for more options. The summer signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have all helped the Red Devils.

But the potential departure of Joshua Zirkzee and the fact that injuries could scupper the side means they are keen to add other options.

According to Caught Offside, Hoffenheim’s Ivorian winger Bazoumana Traore is ‘rapidly emerging’ as one of the ‘most closely monitored young attackers’ in Europe.

He is on the radar of United, as well as Brentford, Arsenal and Newcastle, all of whom are said to have made initial background checks and done data-driven scouting on the winger.

Scouts from the aforementioned sides are said to have been ‘particularly impressed’ by Traore’s ability to operate in transition-heavy systems.

While he has largely played as a left-winger, Traore has also played in a less advanced role during his career.

So far this term, the Ivorian has two goals and five assists in 14 Bundesliga games, with his assists tally already the best of his career.

While there are other clubs on the scene for Traore, that he plays in the same national team as Amad could help United to convince him Old Trafford is the place he should land at.

However, while he’s in good touch at club level, there could be a question over whether he’s ready to play for United, and what role he’d play there.

Traore, while in the Ivory Coast African Cup of Nations squad, is yet to play in the tournament and add to his solitary international appearance, with Amad taking the left-wing spot which he would hope to occupy.

But with Amad playing in a less advanced role himself at United – generally as the right wing-back – Traore might not get the minutes he has been doing at Hoffenheim.

Whether offers come in for him remains to be seen. The report states that the German club would ask for €45million (£39.3m), reflecting his ‘potential and the leverage provided by his long-term contract.’

It feels unlikely that United would pay that for a player they don’t actually need, especially as their priority is to improve their midfield, either in January or in the summer.

As such, one of the other interested clubs might have a better chance of landing Traore.

