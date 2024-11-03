Paul Scholes questions why Man Utd didn’t sign ‘brilliant’ Chelsea star last year

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes can’t understand why the Red Devils didn’t attempt to sign Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer when they had the opportunity.

Palmer joined the Blues from Man City in the summer of 2023 for around £40m with the 22-year-old largely unproven in the Premier League at the time.

But the England international contributed an incredible 22 goals and 11 assists in 33 Premier League appearances in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

And Palmer has largely continued that form into this season with seven goals and five assists in nine Premier League matches for high-flying Chelsea.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca even branded him the “best player” in the Premier League earlier this season when he scored four goals in a match against Brighton.

Maresca said: “He scored four but he also could have scored two or three more. It’s important he stays hungry, ambitious and I know him from many years ago with the under-23s at City and with the first team.

“What he was as a boy is exactly what he was three or four years ago. Goals, assists, best player of the Premier League – this doesn’t change the way he is. He’s a humble guy and for me it’s the most important thing.

“He’s a top player and today in football young players can change quick. Cole scores goals and never changes and this is the most important thing.

“He’s special player, he’s a simple and humble guy. He doesn’t need to tell people how good he is because you can see it clearly.”

And Scholes is baffled as to why Man Utd didn’t compete for Palmer’s signature last year before he completed a move from Man City to Chelsea.

Scholes said on The Overlap: “Cole Palmer’s been brilliant, hasn’t he? I think he’s brilliant.

“He’s a big United fan as well. How did we miss him? We wouldn’t be 14th in the league if he’d come!

“Cole Palmer is a brilliant player – talent, goals, assists – he’s got everything.”

Man Utd confirmed Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag’s successor earlier this week with the Portuguese coach starting work on November 11 at Old Trafford.

But Scholes is concerned that the hype around Amorim feels similar to when Ten Hag initially joined Man Utd from Ajax in 2022.

Scholes added: “I think Thomas Tuchel was the right one to coach Manchester United, but obviously he’s gone now with England.

“He’s someone that can manage an elite football club and win big games. He’s been there and done it.

“On Ruben Amorim – [the hype] feels a bit like Erik ten Hag [joined Manchester United]. He’s coming from the Portuguese league which is a bit better than the Dutch league.

“What he’s done there has been good – he looks charismatic, and he has a bit about him.

“I know he’s meant to sign in the coming days and hours, but Sporting play Manchester City next week, and Arsenal in the next three or four weeks.

“It might be a chance to give him a public interview and see how he handles the media, see how his team plays.”