Scholes tells Man Utd they must sell eight players in £372m transfer clearout

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has named eight players that the Red Devils need to sell as Ruben Amorim looks to reshape his squad at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are having a terrible campaign with Erik ten Hag sacked at the end of October after an awful start to the season before Ruben Amorim took over in November.

The hope provided by a couple of promising performances against Liverpool and Arsenal earlier this month has disappeared following poor displays against Southampton – who they managed to beat 3-1 – and Brighton in their last two outings.

Their 3-1 loss to Brighton has seen Man Utd remain 13th in the Premier League table after 22 matches with a place in the top half now seven points away.

And Scholes reckons Man Utd need a big clearout if they are to start moving in the right direction under Amorim with the Red Devils legend naming eight players who must be sold.

Scholes picked out Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro as the players who must be sold on TNT Sports‘ ‘Keep or Sell’ game, with those eight costing the club around £372m in transfer fees.

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Man Utd in the January transfer window with Serie A side Napoli making two bids for his services.

And when asked if Man Utd should sell Garnacho in order to use the money to rebuild, Scholes told TNT Sports: “I can see that with Garnacho, yeah.

“I think United could get better than Garnacho, although he’s a young player and there’s still probably better to come, I still think he’s a little bit scruffy in his technique at times, I think his decision-making sometimes is really poor.

“I wouldn’t be afraid or I wouldn’t be worried if they sold Garnacho. But Mainoo, I would be offended by that.

“The lad [Garnacho] is absolutely capable, there’s no doubt about that, but finding him a position in this team has been a struggle.”

Speaking after the match against Southampton last week, Scholes picked out young striker Rasmus Hojlund for criticism.

The Man Utd legend added: “You can understand that (the home record weighing heavily on players), of course you can, but you always have to remember you are playing against the bottom of the table.

“This should be a chance for the players rubbing hands thinking right, Rasmus Hojlund: ‘This is where I am going to get my goals’. This is where we are going to come out and win three, four or five nil after two really good results.

“I wouldn’t say the performance at Arsenal was special, they survived with ten men. I thought they were better the week before at Liverpool.

“You expect them to come out and give it a real go and in ten minutes go and blast them, blast them away. But, give Southampton credit, they were brilliant at times and played some really good football.

“I thought they were a lot better than Manchester United, I thought tactically they were better. I thought technically they were better which was the most surprising thing, just the way they pass the ball into people and the way they receive it.

“[Ruben] Amorim said that about his own team, United were really poor. The side of the defender to pass the ball, the weight of pass, the control when it came into Rasmus Hojlund was so poor at times, he kept giving it back to them.

“It’s solely because of Amad United have won this game, the rest of the players… [take a] long hard look at yourselves.”