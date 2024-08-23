Paul Scholes calls on Man Utd to sign Man City hero over Manuel Ugarte this summer

Paul Scholes thinks Man Utd need to sign Man City hero Ilkay Gundogan over Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer.

The Red Devils have already signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this summer in INEOS’ first transfer window as leaders of recruitment.

But they are not done there with rumours they will sign a new defensive midfielder before the transfer deadline with PSG’s Ugarte looking the most likely option.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Man Utd are “now close” to completing a deal to sign the Uruguay international with the transfer in its “final stages”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United are now close to getting the Manu Ugarte deal done! As revealed last week, they want to proceed with a loan + obligation to buy and the meeting with PSG was positive. No bids for Ederson — Man Utd want Ugarte, details being discussed. Deal at final stages.”

When asked about Ugarte in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag said: “Ugarte deal? When we have news, we will let you know. Just be patient, sit, wait. We’re working of course very hard, and we will always try to make the best squad possible.”

But Man Utd legend Scholes would prefer the Red Devils to go for Gundogan – who is on the verge of sealing a return to Man City from Barcelona – or Martin Zubimendi instead of Ugarte.

Speaking alongside Jamie Carragher, Scholes told The Overlap: “Gundogan. I know it’s not going to happen but I think he’s the type of player Man United need.

“A Zubimendi… or I’m going to say Gundogan. A controlling midfield player just to take the sting out of play. Gundogan is perfect for that.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Paul Scholes makes Man Utd ‘problem’ claim in damning City comparison – ‘there is so much chaos’

👉 Man Utd, Tottenham set to clash over shock last-gasp transfer; Barcelona run into Sancho ‘problem’

👉 Raphinha to Man Utd? Six AI-predicted Prem transfers ranked on pure daftness

Scholes admits he’s not seen a lot of former Sporting Lisbon midfielder Ugarte but he is not convinced he is much better than Sofyan Amrabat, who was on loan at Old Trafford from Fiorentina last season.

The Man Utd legend added: “I have not seen too much of Ugarte, I saw him a couple of times last year. I’m not sure technically if he’s good enough. He seems to be a bit more of an Amrabat. Maybe a little bit better.”

Also speaking on The Overlap, YouTuber and Man Utd fan Adam McKola claimed that the Red Devils need someone who can calm their play down and help the Red Devils “control a game of football”.

McKola said: “We don’t need someone to go in and win tackles we need someone to come in and control a game of football so it is not up and down every two minutes.

“We need someone with a brain. A football brain just to relax everything down. Tell Bruno [Fernandes] to keep the ball for five minutes, please!”