Paul Scholes tells Man Utd to ‘just buy’ England star during defeat to Senegal

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes urged the Red Devils to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze during England’s 3-1 defeat to Senegal on Tuesday night.

Eze played the full 90 minutes against Senegal as Thomas Tuchel suffered his first defeat as England manager as the Three Lions were booed off following an underwhelming performance.

Crystal Palace winger Eze had only been brought off the bench in the second half of their 1-0 win over Andorra in England’s World Cup qualifier on Saturday – but Tuchel trusted him to make an impact from the start against Senegal.

Man Utd are looking to add attacking talent to their ranks this summer with a deal for Matheus Cunha already sealed in a £62.5m deal from Wolves.

The Red Devils have also made a couple of bids for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo with the Bees using the fee Man Utd paid for Cunha as a guide to how much they want for the Cameroon international.

And Scholes has urged Man Utd to sign Eze – who could be available for £68m – after the Crystal Palace star was one of the only bright sparks for Tuchel’s side on a miserable evening on Tuesday.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Wirtz to Liverpool for record fee as Chelsea fail to sign Gittens

Scholes posted a picture of Eze in an England shirt onto his Instagram story with the caption: “Just buy him.”

Former Man Utd striker Dwight Yorke also recently urged the Red Devils to sign Eze as it’s a “no-brainer”.

Yorke said: “Eberechi Eze at Crystal Palace would be perfect for Manchester United.

“Yeah, he scored at the weekend in the FA Cup final, but it’s not just about that. A year ago, maybe more, I said this kid and Michael Olise – who went to Bayern – United should buy them for £100 million. Put £100m down and you will get two fantastic players.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Frank ‘demands’ Man Utd transfer hijack in style of deal which enraged Liverpool rival

👉 Top 10 wingers available this summer features Arsenal, Liverpool targets and Man Utd outcast

👉 Man Utd: Fresh Gyokeres ‘offer’ from Euro giants for ‘dream’ transfer to threaten hijack after ‘direct call’

“Instead, they listened to the figures in the hierarchy, which is understandable, but it’s glaring just how good these two are.

“Eze has the decision-making, the talent, he’s a good athlete, he can create and score. He’s at the right age to step up and play on a bigger platform. It’s a no-brainer.”

And another former Man Utd player, Teddy Sheringham, reckons Eze “could walk into” the Red Devils side, as well as Arsenal’s if the Gunners were interested.

Sheringham told Prime Casino: “I think he could walk into the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal’s first team, and he would be a brilliant option for other clubs. City have been linked with him, I can see him fitting into Pep’s style of play because he’s a very gifted footballer.

“You know, they’re all wanting better players and he’s playing at the top of his game at the moment and looks fantastic. So, any one of those clubs would be wanting him. Manchester United could definitely do with someone like that.”