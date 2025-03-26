According to reports, Manchester United are ‘willing to offer’ around £33m to sign Francisco Trincao from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

Man Utd worked with a limited budget in January as Patrick Dorgu was their only big-money signing for around £25m, while they invested around £1m to sign Ayden Heaven from Arsenal.

The Red Devils needed to offload unwanted talents to raise funds and their business was limited as Marcus Rashford and Antony were the only players to leave.

The Premier League giants are expected to be in the same boat this summer, so it may be difficult for head coach Ruben Amorim to make the exact squad changes he feels are required with his side set to finish in the bottom half this season.

Man Utd arguably need upgrades in most positions, and they have been linked with several Sporting Lisbon stars who could reunite with Amorim at Old Trafford.

Geonvay Quenda was mooted as a top target for Man Utd before Chelsea beat them to the punch, while Viktor Gyokeres has also been mentioned with the Red Devils requiring a new striker.

Trincao is another Sporting Lisbon standout linked with Man Utd, as he shone under Amorim for the Portuguese outfit.

The 25-year-old has nine goals and 15 assists in all competitions this season, and the versatile attacking midfielder has proven that he fits into Amorim’s system in a supporting role.

A report in Spain claims Amorim is keen to reunite with Trincao, who has been deemed a ‘perfect fit for United’s new project’.

Man Utd are ‘willing to pay’ 40 million euros (around £33m) to sign Trincao in a ‘gift’ for Barcelona, who have a 50% sell-on clause.