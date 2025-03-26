Man Utd ‘willing to pay’ £33m to match ‘demand’ for ‘perfect’ Amorim signing in ‘gift’ for Barcelona
According to reports, Manchester United are ‘willing to offer’ around £33m to sign Francisco Trincao from Sporting Lisbon this summer.
Man Utd worked with a limited budget in January as Patrick Dorgu was their only big-money signing for around £25m, while they invested around £1m to sign Ayden Heaven from Arsenal.
The Red Devils needed to offload unwanted talents to raise funds and their business was limited as Marcus Rashford and Antony were the only players to leave.
The Premier League giants are expected to be in the same boat this summer, so it may be difficult for head coach Ruben Amorim to make the exact squad changes he feels are required with his side set to finish in the bottom half this season.
Man Utd arguably need upgrades in most positions, and they have been linked with several Sporting Lisbon stars who could reunite with Amorim at Old Trafford.
Geonvay Quenda was mooted as a top target for Man Utd before Chelsea beat them to the punch, while Viktor Gyokeres has also been mentioned with the Red Devils requiring a new striker.
Trincao is another Sporting Lisbon standout linked with Man Utd, as he shone under Amorim for the Portuguese outfit.
The 25-year-old has nine goals and 15 assists in all competitions this season, and the versatile attacking midfielder has proven that he fits into Amorim’s system in a supporting role.
A report in Spain claims Amorim is keen to reunite with Trincao, who has been deemed a ‘perfect fit for United’s new project’.
Man Utd are ‘willing to pay’ 40 million euros (around £33m) to sign Trincao in a ‘gift’ for Barcelona, who have a 50% sell-on clause.
‘When Barcelona sold Trincao to Sporting in 2023, they kept 50% of the player’s future sale. This means that if Manchester United pays the €40 million the Lisbon club is demanding, the Catalans will automatically receive €20 million.
‘For FC Barcelona, this unexpected income would be a real gift at a time when the club needs to improve its financial fair play to make summer signings.
‘Manchester United’s interest in Trincão is no coincidence. Rúben Amorim has been key to his development at Sporting and believes he can perform at a high level in the Premier League.
‘The Portuguese coach favors players who understand his system, and Trincão has proven he can be an important part of his scheme. With his ability to balance, speed, and excellent ball-striking , the winger would fit perfectly into United’s new project.
‘Sporting are open to selling Trincao if an offer close to €40 million arrives. The Lisbon club wants to raise cash to strengthen its squad and believes this is the ideal time to sell the winger.’