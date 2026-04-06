Man Utd ‘will pay £39m clause’ to sign new ‘top target’ as Romano reveals double deal ‘almost done’

Manchester United have reportedly decided that they ‘will pay a release clause’ to sign Villarreal star Pape Gueye this summer.

Gueye is among a host of midfielders linked with a potential move to Man Utd, with a report in February claiming they plan to step up their interest in the Villarreal star.

This report emerged after the defensive midfielder shone at the African Cup of Nations, during which he scored three goals in six games for Senegal.

The 27-year-old has also impressed for Villarreal this season, with the midfielder grabbing four goals and two assists in his 23 La Liga appearances.

Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that he is being linked with a move elsewhere, though Man Utd will likely opt for a proven Premier League star, such as Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and/or Adam Wharton, instead.

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Still, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Gueye has ‘become United’s top target’ and the Red Devils ‘will pay the release clause’ in his contract to sign him this summer.

The report adds:

‘Manchester United’s interest is no coincidence. The Old Trafford club is looking to strengthen its midfield with a physical, dynamic player who has experience in demanding competitions. Pape Gueye meets all those requirements, which is why he has become one of the English club’s top priorities. ‘Villarreal has a clear position in this operation. The player’s release clause is set at 45 million euros (£39m), a figure that marks the starting point for any negotiations.’

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Man Utd are expected to sign at least two midfielders this summer, while they could also land a winger and defender ahead of their Champions League return.

The Red Devils have also been working on player contracts, with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Sunday that extensions for Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire are “almost done”.

“Let me start by mentioning that Manchester United with Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo returning from the national team are now prepared to accelerate and formally close both new contracts for the players before the World Cup,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“So this is the mission before the end of the season – sign everything with Kobbie Mainoo 2031 and with Harry Maguire to extend the contract for one more season, 2027 plus option 2028 club option.

“So the negotiation is already very advanced with Kobbie Mainoo is almost done, with Maguire who will sign soon and so Man United plan to announce everything before the end of the season.

“This is the club’s wish now working with the lawyers of the players with the camp of the players to sort everything but advancing very well for both Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire to be important parts of Manchester United project, not just this season but also for the future.”

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