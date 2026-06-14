Man Utd set to ‘pay more’ than Real Madrid for second signing in Mourinho blow

Mateus Fernandes has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Real Madrid.

West Ham’s asking price for Mateus Fernandes is proving to be a ‘major obstacle’ for Real Madrid in a boost to Man Utd, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already got one signing over the line with widespread reports that Atalanta midfielder Ederson will join later in the summer.

Man Utd are looking to build on Michael Carrick’s successful second half to the season which saw the Red Devils finish third and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are determined to bring in another two midfielders, after Ederson, as well as a left-back and left-winger as a minimum, while there have also been rumours that a centre-back and striker could also be on their list.

Casemiro will leave Man Utd at the end of his contract, while there are claims that Man Utd will look to sell Manuel Ugarte as they revamp their midfield.

After Ederson, it looks like West Ham’s Fernandes is their next in line to make a move to Old Trafford, with The Times claiming on Friday that Fernandes is ‘increasingly likely’ to join Man Utd.

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The Times wrote on X: ‘NEW: Manchester United set to beat Arsenal in race for £80m-rated Mateus Fernandes

‘West Ham United midfielder, who is also wanted by the new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, is increasingly likely to make the move to Old Trafford.’

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Man Utd have “already started the conversation with the agent to start preparing a bid” to send to West Ham.

Romano said: “Manchester United are in official contact with the agent of the player.

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“Manchester United already started the conversation with the agent to start preparing a bid to West Ham, so Man Utd are for sure in conversations with Mateus Fernandes.

“So, we have to take this into consideration and then see how other clubs will react because there are more clubs, not only Man Utd, not only Real Madrid, so it’s going to be an interesting race surely.”

Fernandes to Real Madrid? ‘It’s not impossible, but it’s complicated’

And now Spanish website El Debate seemed down on Real Madrid’s chances of beating Man Utd to Fernandes with English clubs ready to ‘pay more’ for players.

El Debate wrote: ‘West Ham are asking for €93 million , and Real Madrid will never reach that figure. The big English clubs will always pay more, and only a firm stance from the young Portuguese manager would allow him to arrive at the Bernabéu.

‘Maintaining that position isn’t easy, because West Ham have been relegated to the Championship and need money. It’s not impossible, but it’s complicated.’

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