Man Utd ‘will pay real fortune’ to steal Spurs’ ‘priority’ target and solve Ten Hag’s ‘serious problem’

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘willing to pay a real fortune’ to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Red Devils have been awful in pretty much every department this season and there is increasing uncertainty at the club with regards to Erik ten Hag’s long-term future.

A win at home against Chelsea on Wednesday night will ease some of the pressure on Man Utd, who have struggled defensively this season.

Man Utd have conceded 31 goals in 19 games in the Premier League and Champions League this term.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane were Erik ten Hag‘s first-choice centre-backs last season. But while the latter has slipped down the pecking order, the World Cup winner has suffered a serious injury.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have played regularly in recent weeks and it’s been suggested that United could sign a new centre-back in January.

Todibo – who has emerged as one of the best young defenders in Ligue Un with OGC Nice – has been mentioned as a potential signing, but he is also a ‘priority’ target for Spurs ahead of January.

Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness) are now reporting that Man Utd are ‘willing to pay a real fortune’ to beat rivals in the race to sign Todibo.

It is said that the arrival of Todibo would ‘solve Ten Hag’s serious defensive problems’ and the report indicates that Nice’s asking price for him will be around €50m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano meanwhile has pointed out that Man Utd boss Ten Hag “needs to change the trend on the pitch” if he is to keep his job.

“It’s obviously also a difficult moment for Ten Hag, with the club responding to negative media reports by banning some outlets from their press conference yesterday,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“To handle the pressure is not easy and the media reports have been very strong attacking Ten Hag as manager but also his methods and his coaching staff.

“My understanding is that Ten Hag is 100% convinced that the players are with him, he’s happy of the behaviour and of the commitment.

“Despite this negative moment, he feels the support of the club. For sure, though, they need to change the trend on the pitch as this is not at Man United level right now.

“The Chelsea game looks so important for both teams, as neither are where they want to be at the moment, but it’s maybe especially important for United to react – they can’t lose this game for many reasons after the horrible week they had.

Chelsea have been very good this season against important teams so it’s a chance to confirm their level again. I think it’s going to be a very good game.”