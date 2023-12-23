Man Utd pay ‘spectacular’ price for Mason Greenwood ‘mishandling’ amid ‘deal agreement’

According to finance expert Kieran Maguire, Manchester United are being made to pay a “spectacular” price for “mishandling” the Mason Greenwood situation.

Charges related to assault and attempted rape against Greenwood were dropped at the start of this year by the Crown Prosecution Service.

This came after the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly lowered the chances of conviction. Man Utd subsequently conducted an internal investigation into the matter and it was reported before this season that they were planning for his return.

The Premier League giants were forced to pull a major U-turn after being the subject of heavy criticism from individuals inside Old Trafford and from further afield.

Greenwood was later offered a chance to rebuild his career in Spain with La Liga outfit Getafe as he joined them on a season-long loan deal. The 22-year-old has impressed this season as he’s grabbed three goals and four assists in his 14 appearances.

The forward is not being linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid and Man Utd should be able to demand a decent fee for Greenwood as his contract does not expire until 2025.

Maguire has now lifted the lid on Man Utd’s ‘deal agreement’ with Getafe, who will profit from a “20 per cent sell-on clause” if he leaves for a bigger club in the summer.

“The potential 20 per cent sell-on clause for Mason Greenwood for Getafe is the reward or incentive offered to them by Man United in return for them putting the player back in the shop window,” Maguire said in an interview with Football Insider.

“United will be hoping to get a return on him in due course. He still has 18 months left on his contract at United, so therefore he could potentially bring in a fee in the summer of 2024.

“I think it is highly unlikely that he will ever wear a red shirt at Old Trafford again.

“This is the price Man United have to pay for the spectacular mishandling of the Greenwood situation from day one to present.“

After their 3-3 draw against Atletico Madrid earlier this month, Getafe manager Jose Bordalas praised Greenwood, who is a “fantastic player”.

“A fantastic game, like the whole team,” Bordalas told reporters.

“I said it from the first day he arrived, he is a fantastic player, who would reach his best level little by little, we have treated him really well and the whole team has played a great game.

“We were punished for some mistakes in the goals, but we are proud of the team’s play.

“Football lovers will have enjoyed the game and the impression of a team that has not given up, having conceded the goals the way we did, after having equalised, dominated — any team would have given up at 3-1, but this team never gives up.”