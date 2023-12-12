Man Utd told of ‘perfect’ manager to replace Ten Hag as Scholes gives view on sack talk

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery would be the “perfect” replacement if Manchester United decided to sack Erik ten Hag, according to former Premier League midfielder Robbie Mustoe.

The Red Devils have actually been in decent form with six wins in their last nine Premier League matches but Ten Hag’s side are not passing the eye test in many of their matches this season.

Performances on the whole have been dreadful and Man Utd slipped to one of their worst defeats over the last decade on Saturday when Bournemouth beat them 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi sealed all three points for the Cherries with Man Utd lucky not to concede more in a chastening defeat.

It was even more disappointing for Man Utd after they secured an impressive 2-1 victory over Chelsea in midweek before again showing their inconsistency.

Pressure is now building on Ten Hag’s job from the outside and former Middlesbrough midfielder Mustoe reckons Aston Villa boss Emery – who has led his side to third in the Premier League table this season – would be a “perfect” replacement if Man Utd did fire the Dutchman.

“I should not mention this, but I can’t help think it, the game we just reviewed and thinking about people who might come in for Erik ten Hag… Unai Emery,” Mustoe said on The 2 Robbies podcast.

“And I’m only chucking it out there as a bit of fun, right. Villa fans, don’t get too crazy about it. But just listen to this, in terms of his experience, his ability to win competitions, domestically and internationally, he’s been around the Premier League a bit now.

“He’s been at a big club in the Premier League in Arsenal, didn’t work very well. He’s showing himself now what a superb coach he is. I think his attention to detail, his work ethic is perfect for Manchester United.”

But former Man Utd midfielder Paul Scholes reckons the Red Devils should stick with Ten Hag with the Dutchman earning “time”.

He said on TNT Sports: “I don’t think the manager should be changed, he should be given time, we’ve seen some top-class managers come and go at this club and nothing has changed.”

Scholes added: “It’s right to stick with him.”

And Scholes doesn’t see any standout candidates to replace the current Man Utd boss, he continued: “The manager is trying to do the right thing but he’s struggling to do it with the evidence we’re seeing on the football pitch.

“I don’t see anybody else out there who could do any better. I like him, he needs time to do what he has planned, but he’s got to get a move on with it.”