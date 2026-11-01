Man Utd: Peter Schmeichel blasts ‘not good enough’ star after ‘absolute disgrace’ display vs Chelsea

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel brutally hit out at defender Lisandro Martinez after his performance against Chelsea.

On Saturday afternoon, 10-man Man Utd lost 2-0 to Chelsea, and they are now winless in nine matches in all competitions.

The Red Devils were the better side for much of the match, but Martinez single-handedly cost his team the win.

Martinez let Morgan Rogers glide through on goal to open the scoring before he conceded a penalty and was sent off for two bookings within a couple of minutes for two ridiculous challenges.

This display came shortly after the defender hit out at technical director Jason Wilcox and his teammates, and Schmeichel thinks he is an “absolute disgrace”.

“I put this solely on Lisandro Martinez’s shoulders,” Schmeichel said.

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“This is an absolute disgrace how he played this game. Two weeks ago he came out and made some very, very strong statements against his teammates, against the football club, and it felt like he was trying to orchestrate a move. He’s in the last year of his contract.

“What he did today, honestly, I have no words.

“The first goal, he’s played a World Cup final, you can’t defend the way he defended for the first goal and the penalty, I literally have no words how crazy that was. Then he walks off the pitch shaking his head as if he’s done nothing wrong. So bad.”

“He’s not a suitable player for Manchester United…”

Schmeichel also explained why he does not think Martinez is a “suitable player” for Man Utd.

“It really is baffling how he can defend like this,” Schmeichel continued.

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“Morgan Rogers just walks through. He just let him go, it’s just not good enough. If you play in the Premier League you’ve got to defend better than that, if you play for Manchester United you’ve got to defend even better than that.

“I might be accused of being on his back but I can point to so many goals they conceded this season where he’s the main guy, where he is not doing the job he’s supposed to do.

“I think his behaviour two weeks ago, and what he did today with the penalty, it just shows you he’s not a suitable player for Manchester United.”

Fellow pundit Danny Murphy has also been critical of Martinez, who is now a “liability” for Man Utd.

“Got to be of a positive mindset, and you have got to keep going. That first half was really good, they set up well, they made chances and looked like a team again,” Murphy said on BBC 5 Live.

“Lisandro Martínez has got a lot to answer to, because the first goal was mainly his fault. The sending off is absolutely ridiculous.

“Obviously, he is going to apologize in the dressing room, but his mindset is not right to play. You can’t rely on him. He is a liability.”

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