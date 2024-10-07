Ex-PL ref, Carragher agree that ‘petulant’ Man Utd star should have been sent off vs Aston Villa

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett and Jamie Carragher agreed that Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford should have been sent off against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Red Devils played out a goalless draw against the Villans on Sunday with the game lacking in any real quality from both sides, who looked lethargic after their midweek exploits in Europe.

Bruno Fernandes sent a second half free-kick off the bar as Man Utd sought a winner that so nearly went Villa’s way in stoppage time, only for Diogo Dalot to produce a key block on Jaden Philogene’s attempt.

Rashford, who has been “rotated” by Erik ten Hag this term, was withdrawn on 64 minutes after the England international rode his luck when catching Leon Bailey two minutes after being booked for a foul on Matty Cash.

After captain Fernandes was sent off twice in a week, former Premier League referee Hackett insists that “petulant” Rashford should have been shown a red card against Aston Villa.

Hackett told the Daily Telegraph: “Marcus Rashford should have been shown a second yellow card for his challenge on Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey, and it was frankly baffling referee Rob Jones failed to correctly apply the law.

“The only thing I can think of is that the first yellow – for a trip on Matty Cash – was soft, and Jones must have felt it would have been harsh to dismiss a player for those two offences.

“However, that should not be taken into account when judging a players’ actions – each action should be looked at in isolation – and Rashford’s trip of Bailey was petulant and should have been sanctioned.

“If there were any debate then that disappeared when Erik ten Hag rightly substituted the player to ensure he was not sent off the next time he committed a foul.

“I say this while acknowledging that Jones is having a fine season and, to my mind, is now our third best referee behind Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor. He handles games well and does not seem to be overawed by the big occasion.

“That is why I’m surprised did not act and correctly issue a second yellow card when Rashford’s frustration got the better of him.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Aston Villa help out Erik ten Hag by playing out most boring game possible with Manchester United

👉 Six-pass Man Utd man in worst Premier League XI of the weekend

👉 Mailbox: ‘Man Utd didn’t get spanked’ as Ten Hag defended as job ‘difficult to laughable’

And Liverpool legend Carragher agreed, speaking on Sky Sports‘ commentary of the Man Utd match, he said: “Well if Marcus Rashford hadn’t got a yellow card already then that would be a yellow card.

“He is very lucky. He knows he can’t get the ball.

“That should have been a red card and United should be down to ten men for me.”

Former Man Utd striker Dimitar Berbatov is hoping there is still more to come from Rashford despite his recent form.

Berbatov told Sky Sports: “I really hope that he hasn’t peaked, that this is not the final development of his career. Like… that’s it.

“He’s only 26 so I think and I hope that he can continue to produce good football like he’s show in the past and it’s not like, ‘Okay, this is my peak and this is what I can do’.

“The half-time substitution the other day [against Porto], I don’t know what it was about.

“But I hope that now he’s on the pitch again that he’s going to be like, ‘Alright, boss… I’m going to show you that you never take me off at half-time anymore!’.”