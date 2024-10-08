Phil Jones reveals he was ‘s******g himself’ after Man Utd icon threatened to ‘break his face’

Former Man Utd centre-back Phil Jones has revealed that Nani once threatened to “break his face” after a Premier League match.

Jones signed for the Red Devils in 2011 from Blackburn Rovers in a deal reportedly worth around £16.5m with the centre-back one of the hottest prospects in English football at the time.

But Jones badly suffered from injuries during his time at Old Trafford and, after 12 years at Man Utd he hung up his boots last summer, playing just 229 times in all competitions.

Jones had plenty of memorable moments along the way at Man Utd with the former England international winning a Premier League, FA Cup and a Europa League while at Old Trafford.

But there was another moment which was memorable for all the wrong reasons with Man Utd losing 1-0 to Wigan in an unexpected defeat in 2012,

Man Utd failed to respond after Shaun Maloney put the hosts ahead at the DW Stadium shortly after half-time with Jones starting the match.

Jones grew frustrated later in the match at Nani with the Portuguese winger not taking kindly to being told to “pass the f*****g ball”.

Jones explained to Rio Ferdinand how Nani had confronted him in the changing room, he said on his former Man Utd team-mate’s YouTube channel: “I remember a game we had at Wigan and we pretty much lost the league.

“We were losing 1-0 in the 90th minute and Nani, bless him, is doing all his stepovers on the side of the pitch.

“I’m going, “just pass me the ball, pass me the ball”. And then I screamed at him, ‘just pass me the f*****g ball!’

“Anyway, we come into the changing room after the game and he’s come in shouting ‘I will break your face, I will break your face!’

“I’m s******g myself. I don’t know what’s going to happen here. And then the manager comes in and shouts at everyone to sit down so cheers gaffer!”

Nani had a bit of a temper on him with Man Utd legend Ferdinand revealing that the former Portugal international once broke a reserve player’s ribs in training.

“Nani didn’t mind a tear-up, by the way,” Ferdinand said.

“I saw him punch up a few players on the training ground. He broke one of the young lad’s ribs, it was out of order to be fair.”