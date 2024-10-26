Manchester United are reportedly ready to let Antony leave the club in January, and feel a loan is the ‘easiest way’, with all parties in agreement that it’s best for him to stay in Europe.

Antony has struggled to find his feet since moving to England with United in 2022 in an £86million move from Ajax. In 87 games for the Red Devils, he has just 12 goals and five assists.

So far this season, the Brazilian has scored only once, against Barnsley, and has been pushed down the pecking order by the likes of Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Aware that things aren’t likely to improve, United are ready to let Antony go.

According to GOAL, they’re willing to see him leave in January, and the board understands that a loan is the ‘easiest way’. Having anybody pay anything close to the sum Antony was signed for is very unlikely, so a short-term deal seems the safest bet for now.

Indeed, the club are said to believe they’ll struggle to recoup even half of the £86million they paid for the winger.

United are said to have given the green light to listen to interested sides.

Both the club and Antony are said to be in agreement that he should remain in Europe. It is believed that the winger’s former side Ajax are ‘an option’.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Premier League players we would drop includes Bruno Fernandes in Man Utd formation change

👉 ‘Boring’ Mourinho sells newspapers again as 6-1 Spurs win caught in crossfire of delirium

👉 Man Utd: Ratcliffe in ‘secret talks’ with managers as ‘search resumes’ amid Ten Hag ‘doubts’

According to recent reports, Antony has already chosen the Dutch side as his ‘next destination’. Whether or not that is true will become clear as we approach the January window.

But it is a familiar setting for him to regain some form and potentially find himself a permanent home. If he was to play well back at Ajax, the club would likely look to sign him if they could afford the move.

READ MORE: Man Utd signing’s ‘complicated’ start ‘points to’ January exit with Euro giants to ‘take advantage’