According to reports, Manchester United have chosen their preferred replacement for Andre Onana amid claims Ruben Amorim ‘wants’ the goalkeeper ‘out now’.

The Red Devils paid around £47m to sign Onana from Serie A giants Inter Milan during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Recruited as David De Gea’s long-term replacement, Onana endured a turbulent start at Old Trafford as he particularly struggled in the Champions League, but he grew into his debut season and was one of United’s better players last season.

However, Onana has been heavily criticised for his recent weeks and it’s been suggested that he could be replaced in 2025.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Amorim has already ‘lost patience’ with Onana and ‘wants him out now’ after ‘asking for a top replacement in January’.

READ: Five unexpected Man Utd gut punches for Ruben Amorim in the longest month of his life



Man Utd are linked with several potential replacements and Brighton standout Bart Verbruggen is the latest player reportedly on their radar.

The Netherlands international joined Brighton from Belgian outfit Anderlecht last year and has replaced Jason Steele as their No.1.

22-year-old Verbruggen has established himself as one of the best young goalkeepers in the Premier League and he was the Netherlands’ first-choice goalkeeper at Euro 2024.

His form for Brighton has seemingly not gone unnoticed as he is ‘on Man Utd’s radar’, according to a report from The Daily Star.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ revealed as Amorim eyes ‘priority’ signing from PL club; Romano confirms star ‘will leave’

👉 Transfer expert tips Man Utd to replace Rashford with PSG star in ‘surprise’ move to ‘keep an eye on’

👉 Amorim ‘desperate’ to extend contract of ‘reliable’ Man Utd star as Romano offers Rashford hope

Verbruggen is said to be Man Utd’s ‘favourite’ potential replacement for Onana, who is ‘increasingly unsettled’ and ‘unhappy’ at the Premier League giants.

‘Current Reds number one Andre Onana is increasingly unsettled after a number of poor displays, including in the 2-0 Boxing Day defeat at Wolves. ‘Even before previous boss Erik ten Hag, who signed him from Inter Milan, was sacked, the Cameroon star, 28, was unhappy with life in Manchester. But that situation appears to have worsened following the arrival of Ten Hag’s Portuguese successor Rubin Amorim. ‘The United hierarchy are fully aware of the issue surrounding £47.5million Onana – hence the hunt for a top keeper is already underway. And at present Dutch international Verbruggen, 22, seems to be the favourite on the Old Trafford stopper shopping-list. ‘With more than three years left on his contract on the South Coast, the Seagulls man, a £16.3m buy from Anderlecht in June 2023, would cost around the £30m mark. ‘Any deal is unlikely to happen before next summer, though, meaning United and Onana are stuck together for now.’

Before this report surfaced, former Red Devils misfit Massimo Taibi encouraged Onana to ‘move on’.

He said: “I’d be straight to the point and tell him, ‘Andre, you are one of the best keepers in Europe but in the Premier League, you are under- performing.

“‘Block out criticism, do some soul-searching, press the reset and go again. And if things don’t change by June, move on’.

“I think subconsciously the United environment isn’t ideal for him and when a marriage is showing cracks, it’s pointless to continue.”