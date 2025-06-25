Manchester United could make a move for Benjamin Sesko if Arsenal opt for Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

Mikel Arteta and Gunners sporting director have been deciding between the two strikers – both thought to be valued at £67m – for some time now, with the latest report suggesting they are now ‘getting close’ to landing Gyokeres over the RB Leipzig man.

Gyokeres was also thought to be United’s top target to lead Ruben Amorim’s line next season after the pair enjoyed such success at Sporting before the manager left for Old Trafford in November.

The Sweden international only has eyes for Arsenal according to various reports, but may reopen the door he appears to have closed to United should the Gunners sign Sesko, just as Sesko could become United’s chosen striker should Gyokeres be Arsenal’s.

Essentially, as TBR Football claim in their report on transfer expert Ben Jacobs’ revelation, ‘it could be a case of United picking up scraps based on which striker Arsenal don’t sign this summer’.

“It could be a scenario where whoever Arsenal go for it opens the door for Manchester United for the other,” Jacobs said.

“The natural expectation is that if Gyokeres doesn’t join Arsenal he hasn’t rejected Manchester United, so he could be a possibility, but I’m told also not to discount a scenario where Gyokeres goes to Arsenal and Sesko comes back into Manchester United’s thinking as well because 12 months ago they made a strong pitch and Sesko decided to stay at Leipzig.”

Amorim is also keen on adding a new midfielder to his squad following the departure of Christian Eriksen at the end of his contract, while there’s also ‘uncertainty surrounding’ Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro amid exit speculation and internal ‘doubts’ have been raised about ‘Manuel Ugarte’s ability on the ball’.

A report on Wednesday also noted that Cunha will be used as a No.10, so ‘the club is expected to be looking for an ideal midfield partner for Fernandes’ in the deeper role.

That man might just be Ardon Jashari, who’s at the top of AC Milan’s wishlist according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg, who also revealed United too have made contact with his representatives.

He wrote on X: ‘AC Milan are in ongoing negotiations with Club Brugge over a deal for Ardon #Jashari. No agreement yet. Jashari is waiting for the clubs to reach a deal.

‘Understand: Manchester United are monitoring the situation and already expressed interest to the player’s camp several days ago. #MUFC However, Jashari’s current focus remains on Milan.’

Milan have reportedly already seen a bid of £25.6m knocked back the Club Brugge, who want £34m for the 22-year-old.