Man Utd in picture for return of in-demand star who’s thriving since leaving Old Trafford

Angel Gomes is on the radar of Manchester United ahead of a potential return

Manchester United are reportedly one of the sides keeping an eye on Angel Gomes, ahead of what would be a return to Old Trafford after more than four years away.

Gomes left Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer. He had played just 10 times for the senior side, having debuted as a 16-year-old.

Since leaving, he has racked up 121 appearances for Lille, where he landed, as well as 32 for Boavista, where the French outfit initially loaned him to. Of late, his great form in France has seen Gomes play for England.

And as a result of his rise, he has the eyes of some big clubs on him, United included.

Indeed, The Telegraph reports that they are one of the European outfits keeping a close eye on the midfielder.

It is believed that Lille are braced for offers for Gomes, who can leave on a free transfer in the summer if he is not sold in the winter.

For United, who lost him on a free initially only to see him turn into a star away from the club, a transfer with no fee attached would be the best course of action.

But they have a lot of competitors that mean they may have to bid for Gomes, or risk losing out on him.

Indeed, the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been credited with interest in the Englishman of late. Interest from three of the Premier League’s biggest sides will be tough to compete with.

That Gomes might find it “difficult” at United has been mentioned by his former coach Nicky Butt, given people “run through” their midfield with ease at the moment.

He might take that into consideration if he had the option of returning to Old Trafford or playing for a Premier League rival where he might have more success.

