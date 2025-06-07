According to reports, Manchester United are primed ‘to pip’ Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

Gyokeres is a leading contender to be this year’s top scorer in Europe as he’s had a superb couple of years at Sporting Lisbon following his move from Championship side Coventry City.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim coached the Swedish international before he left for Old Trafford and he has been heavily linked with the Red Devils over the past year.

United have been active in the transfer market in recent weeks and their priority is to strengthen in attack, with Bryan Mbeumo likely to join Matheus Cunha in joining the Premier League giants for over £60m.

These additions should use a significant chunk of Man Utd’s summer budget, especially because it’s been widely reported that they need to sell to buy this summer.

The seemingly imminent exits of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Antony could boost United’s budget after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe felt it was necessary to sanction a huge cost-cutting programme to balance the books after taking control at Old Trafford.

Some Ratcliffe decisions have been deemed unnecessary, but this programme appears to have served its purpose as Gyokeres would add to United’s positive start to this window.

Gyokeres’ fine form has fuelled speculation linking him with several elite Premier League and European clubs, but Man Utd and Arsenal have been leading the pursuit for his signature.

For a while, Arsenal appeared to be his most likely destination, but they have also been targeting RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko and recent reports have indicated that they are leaning towards signing the Slovenia international.

This could leave Man Utd as the frontrunners for Gyokeres and a report from The Sun claims they are ‘ready to pip Arsenal’ to sign him this summer.

The reason for Man Utd’s strong position is said to be the ‘gradual U-turn’ in their finances brought about by Ratcliffe’s ‘brutal cuts’.

United are reportedly ‘ready to win the race’ to sign Gyokeres, who is available for around £60m. The report adds: