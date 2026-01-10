According to reports, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has made a ‘clear’ decision on whether to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in the process of appointing a replacement for Amorim, who parted company with the Premier League giants at the start of this week.

Man Utd intend to bring in an interim replacement for Amorim until the summer, as more standout candidates are expected to be available at the end of this season, as contracts expire and the World Cup ends.

Currently, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are widely reported to be the leading contenders to take over until the summer.

For the long-term, Man Utd are said to have a ‘heavy favourite’ among five standout targets to be Amorim’s permanent successor, while Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has also been mentioned.

Club legend Roy Keane has explained why he wants Howe to replace Amorim, but a report from The Times has revealed why Man Utd have not and will not make an ‘approach’ for the Newcastle man.

The report claimed: ‘Howe is said to be more committed than ever to Newcastle. The Times understands there has been no approach from Manchester United representatives about their vacancy because it was made clear that the 48-year-old had no interest in leaving.’

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has provided an update on United’s search for an interim boss, explaining why there could be an “announcement next week”.

“Well, Manchester United already had direct meetings with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with his camp, with Michael Carrick and his camp,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“So now we are about to enter into an important weekend, because Manchester United, by next week, want to announce who is going to be their interim manager from now to the end of the season.

He added: “For the present, Man United want the new manager to be unveiled by next week.

“Why? Because next week there is Manchester United facing Manchester City, the Manchester Derby, and so to have the new interim head coach is something important also for Manchester United, Solskjaer remains very ready to take the job. Michael Carrick calls in conversation. Let’s follow the situation.

“But for sure, Man United are very close to making their final decision for the interim manager.”