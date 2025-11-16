Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has revealed that he had a ‘secret meeting’ with Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe last year.

Frank was one of the longest-serving managers in England at Brentford, but he left the London club in the summer to join Spurs.

A move to a Big Six club was overdue for the Danish head coach, who had done a great job at Brentford over many years as they surpassed expectations to stabilise in the Premier League.

Under Frank, Spurs have had a mixed start to this season as they have struggled at home and generally in front of goal, but they are unbeaten in the Champions League group stages and are in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Tottenham have certainly improved under Frank as they are more resolute than they were during Ange Postecoglou’s reign, but he has now revealed that he could have joined another club before the north London outfit.

Frank has a new book coming out and has ‘shared secrets and stories from his journey out the back door of Brøndby to football’s business class in the Premier League’.

Danish outlet TV2 has a preview of Frank’s book, with the Spurs boss revealing that he had ‘meetings’ with Man Utd and Chelsea on May 24, 2024.

At the time, Man Utd were considering whether to replace Erik ten Hag, who ended up staying until October 2024. Chelsea, meanwhile, were searching for a permanent replacement for Mauricio Pochettino and eventually appointed Enzo Maresca in July 2024.

Frank has revealed how this dramatic day unfolded, claiming he and Ratcliffe met in an ‘unlikely place’.

He explained:

‘In the morning, he sat in club owner Jim Ratcliffe’s garage in London – an unlikely place for a meeting with Manchester United, but such is the world of football. Hours later he entered the plush luxury of the Mayfair Hotel near Hyde Park, where Chelsea wanted to hear for the second time how the Dane viewed the game, people and leadership.’