According to reports, a Premier League star has made a decision on whether he would be keen on a ‘cut-price’ move to Manchester United this summer.

So far this summer, Man Utd have made three summer signings as they have invested around £130m to land Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

The Red Devils have not done as much business as they would have liked, as their finances are limited due to a lack of outgoings, though they are currently working on a striker signing.

A new striker was always going to be a priority for the Red Devils this summer as they require an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who only scored seven Premier League goals combined last season.

The additions of Mbeumo and Cunha improve their No.10 department, but without a new striker, they are still lacking in forward areas and have had a frustrating time as they search for the right signing.

Man Utd have already missed out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres, with recent reports indicating that they have decided to turn to Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins as preferred targets.

Sesko is the more expensive and inexperienced of the two, but there could be more value in signing the 22-year-old has a longer shelf life than Watkins and has huge potential.

On Tuesday afternoon, various outlets revealed Man Utd have lodged an official bid to RB Leipzig as they look to beat Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the race to land Sesko.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted: ‘Manchester United submit formal bid for Benjamin Šeško worth €85m package, add-ons included.

‘The bid has been received by RB Leipzig today, as BILD reported. Man United move follows Newcastle €90m package bid on Monday. The player has decision in his hands.’

He added: ‘Manchester United sent official bid to show serious, concrete intentions to RB Leipzig… following Newcastle €90m bid.

‘Sources at Man United believe Šeško is keen on the move and decided to proceed with official bid. Newcastle and United, waiting for his formal decision.’

Were Man Utd to fail to sign Sesko, their attention will likely turn to Watkins and a report from The Sun claims he’s ‘really keen’ on a ‘cut-price’ move to Old Trafford as he ‘feels it’s the right time’ to leave Aston Villa.