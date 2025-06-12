According to reports, Aston Villa are involved in a ‘three-way Premier League battle’ to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

Sancho‘s long-term future is in doubt after Chelsea decided against signing him permanently during this summer’s transfer window.

The England international joined the Blues on loan last summer and this deal included a £25m obligation to buy clause, but they could opt out of his deal by paying a penalty fee of around £5m.

The 25-year-old scored in the Europa Conference League final, but he did not do enough to secure a permanent move to Stamford Bridge and it was recently confirmed that they have decided to send him back to Man Utd.

Sancho had no future at Man Utd under former Erik ten Hag as they had a major fallout during the 2023/24 campaign, as he was banished from the first team and was sent to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January 2024.

Chelsea took a punt on Sancho last summer, but he’s set for a move elsewhere with the Blues targeting Dortmund standout Jamie Gittens as an upgrade on the Englishman.

Sancho is yet to work with Amorim, but he is not suited to the head coach’s 3-4-3 system and he stands out as an obvious candidate for INEOS to offload as they look to raise funds this summer.

Despite enduring a mixed spell at Chelsea, there are Premier League clubs interested in signing Sancho, with Aston Villa among the interested clubs.

A report from The Sun claims Aston Villa are in a ‘three-way Premier League battle’ with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur for Sancho.

With Man Utd needing to raise funds, it is hardly surprising that they would ‘prefer cash’ for Sancho this summer, but Aston Villa are ‘keen on a loan deal’ amid competition from elsewhere, so the Red Devils may have to consider a compromise.

Certainly, his future lies elsewhere as Amorim is unwilling to ‘integrate’ Sancho, who is ‘not in the head coach’s plans’.

The report adds: