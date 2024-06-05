According to reports, three Premier League clubs have ‘moved to sign’ Mason Greenwood from English giants Manchester United.

Greenwood was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault at the start of 2023.

The case against him was eventually discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service after the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of conviction.

Instead of returning to Man Utd before the 2023/24 campaign, the 22-year-old was sent to La Liga to rebuild his career in Spain as he joined Getafe on loan.

Greenwood’s performances in La Liga have caught the eye as he grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 appearances for Getafe.

His form in 23/24 has fuelled speculation linking him with several elite European clubs, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus mooted as potential destinations.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a Man Utd return is off the table as they “want to sell” Greenwood this summer.

“Let me be clear guys, Man United want to sell Mason Greenwood,” Romano said.

“Another loan would only be possible if they can’t find a solution on a permanent deal. Their priority is to sell the player.”

He added: “There’s interest in him from Spain, England, Germany and also Italy but at the moment I’m not aware of talks with Borussia Dortmund or Atlético Madrid.”

According to a report from Football Insider, Greenwood could return to the Premier League as three clubs are ‘making moves to sign’ him.

This would be a PR disaster and the report does not name the teams in question, but a different outlet last month suggested Chelsea are ‘one of those Premier League clubs to enquire about Greenwood ahead of the transfer window’.

Back to Football Insider, it is suggested that the three clubs have ‘registered their interest in the forward’, while Dortmund have ‘enquired’ about him and he’s ‘set to leave’ Man Utd.

‘United have told the player’s representatives they will sell him if a “significant” offer comes in for his services. ‘Sources say a move abroad remains the more likely option for Greenwood following his impressive loan spell at Getafe. ‘Man United are still planning to sell the one-cap England international this summer and don’t want to send him out on loan again, with his contract due to expire in June 2025.’

