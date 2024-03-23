Man Utd place ‘succulent offer’ on table for Onana replacement, who ‘considers accepting’

Andriy Lunin has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have made a ‘succulent offer’ for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to join them in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils brought in Andre Onana in the summer transfer window as their replacement for David de Gea, who left on a free transfer and is still without a club.

Do Man Utd need an upgrade on Andre Onana?

Onana has been better in recent months after a number of high-profile blunders during their failed Champions League campaign and was brilliant in their 4-3 victory over Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final last weekend.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag was even forced to defend Onana in one of his press conferences in December by claiming he was the “second best goalkeeper in the Premier League”.

“If you analyse it well then you see he is the second best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“He’s doing well but he knows that in the Champions League he has made some mistakes but all over in the first five months he has done well.”

But there are rumours Man Utd could look to replace, or at least provide Onana with competition, this summer with Spanish publication Nacional insisting that the Red Devils have made ‘a succulent offer’ to Real Madrid’s Lunin.

Lunin has played the majority of matches this season for Real Madrid with Thibaut Courtois ruled out twice this campaign by serious knee injuries.

But it is understood that next season Lunin will ‘not be satisfied with returning to the ostracism of being a substitute’ and could seek out a move elsewhere.

The report adds that Lunin is ‘considering accepting’ Man Utd’s offer for him with his contract running out at the Bernabeu in the summer of 2025.

Lunin ideally ‘wants to stay at Real Madrid’ but the likelihood of the Ukraine international starting ahead of Courtois when the Belgian returns to fitness are slim.

Man Utd ‘need to find a reliable goalkeeper to fill the void left by David De Gea and they have not been able to solve it with the signing of Andre Onana’.

Is Ollie Watkins good enough for Man Utd?

The Red Devils will be looking for a new striker too this summer and Roy Keane recently suggested Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins should be looking to join Man Utd.

And now former Man Utd defender Mikael Silvestre claims that the England international is good enough to play for Ten Hag’s side.

Silvestre told GGrecon: “I do agree with that, yes. He’s made good enough progress to play for an even bigger club in the Premier League and Manchester United are a huge name, but they’re not at the same level as Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City at this moment.

“However, I do believe he’s good enough to play for Manchester United at this point in their transition.”