‘Complete idiots’ Man Utd ‘plan to accept’ bid for Ten Hag signing as Red Devils are ‘offered’ attacker

Man Utd are ready to accept loan offers for Brazilian winger Antony in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils made five signings in the summer transfer window with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui all joining.

Despite an influx of new players, Man Utd have made a terrible start to the new season with Erik ten Hag’s side taking just 11 points from eight Premier League matches.

Man Utd are floundering in 11th in the Premier League with pressure building on Erik ten Hag despite their 2-1 victory over Brentford on Saturday giving him a brief respite from speculation.

INEOS’ first transfer window hasn’t garnered results on the pitch so far and they are already planning to improve the team in the next couple of transfer windows.

Antony was one of Ten Hag’s first signings in the summer of 2022 with Brazil international currently going down as one of the biggest flops in the club’s history.

The 24-year-old signed from Ajax for £85m with the Brazilian contributing just five goals and three assists in 56 Premier League appearances since joining.

And now Football Insider claim Man Utd are ‘set to entertain loan offers for Antony in the January transfer window’ with the former Ajax winger ‘no longer a part of Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford, and the club’s hierarchy are now keen to remove his wages from their bill’.

The report adds:

‘There is an acceptance that any interested clubs will be unwilling to match a high valuation for his permanent transfer, making a loan deal more likely. ‘Sources say United are open to including an option to buy with any temporary deal, but a large percentage of his wages will have to be covered.’

Man Utd could have the chance to bring in another attacker, though, with The Boot Room insisting that the Red Devils ‘offered’ the chance to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain, along with Arsenal and other Premier League sides.

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole insists that Antony is better suited playing outside of the Premier League because of the “physicality”.

Cole told Paddy Power in September: “The problem with Antony at Manchester United where I think he’s a player that is perfect for the Dutch league. I think the physicality of the Premier League is something he struggles with. He’s a talented footballer with great technique and skill, and it was good to see him playing well against Barnsley, but I don’t see him making an impact in the United starting team this season and I can’t see him turning it around at Manchester United.

“With Antony, I think he’s playing for a move away from the club and I think United will move past him. He’s not an old player and he should be coming into his prime in the next few years, so I think he’s probably best suited to other leagues.”