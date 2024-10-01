Man Utd ‘plan Allegri talks’ as Keown points finger at Van Nistelrooy for ‘waiting’ to take ETH’s job

Martin Keown has hit out at Ruud van Nistelrooy for his lack of input at Man Utd this season and has accused his former rival of “waiting” to take Erik ten Hag’s job.

The Red Devils hired Van Nistelrooy in the summer but Ten Hag’s compatriot has not been able to inspire better form from Man Utd this season.

Man Utd finished eighth last term before Ten Hag seemed to save his job with an unexpected FA Cup final victory over arch-rivals Man City at Wembley.

Ten Hag survived over the summer with INEOS deciding to stick with him as Man Utd boss but the results this season have been even worse so far.

Man Utd are currently 12th in the Premier League table with two wins, one draw and three losses from their opening six matches this season.

And Arsenal legend Keown has pointed the finger at Van Nistelrooy after their battles during their playing days, asking: “Is he giving everything to the manager?”

Speaking on talkSPORT, Keown added: “This manager looks very lonely on the sideline. Is Van Nistelrooy waiting to take over? Because it looks as if there’s going to be change taking place there.

“Is everyone adding to the group? I’m not seeing that from Van Nistelrooy. Ten Hag is just sitting there, nothing going on, no conversation. Pep [Guardiola] goes back and speaks to the gurus next to him. Is everybody looking in the mirror at themselves giving their best? It doesn’t look like the players are committed, it doesn’t look like the staff are particularly committed. It’s a lone man in the dugout.

“You could look at it and say, ‘well, OK, the management team that’s in there, if they allowed him to lose that many games last year, then no wonder he’s going to be allowed to carry on’. But I’m not sure that’s the right way to go with this current manager. I think it’s time now [for change].”

Football Insider claim that former Juventus boss Max Allegri is in the frame for the Man Utd job if Ten Hag is sacked and the Red Devils ‘plan to hold talks’ with the Italian.

The website claims