According to reports, Manchester United chiefs wanted to go “big” for England boss Thomas Tuchel, while there is an update on Michael Carrick’s future.

Tuchel has been among those linked with a move to Man Utd following former permanent boss Ruben Amorim’s exit, though he has opted to extend his England contract until 2028.

This has boosted interim boss Carrick‘s chances of landing the job permanently, which would be deserved if/when he secures Champions League qualification for Man Utd.

Under Carrick, Man Utd have won eight of their last 12 matches as their hopes of Champions League qualification have dramatically improved. They are eight points clear of sixth-placed Brighton with five games of the season remaining.

Regarding Tuchel, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Red Devils initially intended to “go big” on appointing the respected head coach.

“If Tuchel hadn’t extended at England, Man United would’ve gone big on Tuchel,” Jacobs said on United Stand.

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“They would’ve seen whether or not they could speak to him early, clarify if he was interested, and maybe moved forward with him, but he signed a new deal.”

INEOS decide when to “wrap up process”

And now that Tuchel is out of the running to join Man Utd, there is a lack of elite options to replace Carrick.

Jacobs has named Carrick as the current “frontrunner” to be Man Utd’s next permanent manager, while he has shed light on when they would like to “wrap up this process”.

“Manchester United would like to wrap up this process in late April or early May, not definitively at the end of the season. Some candidates may complicate that,” Jacobs added.

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“Although true Carrick is a front runner and although true there is a stronger chance now than when he first took the job that Carrick gets this, Man Utd won’t just hand it to him on a silver platter, there will be outreach to other candidates, there will be a thorough process.

“I would expect development in the coming weeks because my information is not that Manchester United are going to wait until the end of the season, my information is that they’re going to wait until they secure Champions League football.”

He continued: “Carrick is basically doing all he can.

“He doesn’t carry an interim title, he’s part of the recruitment meetings, he’s liked by the players, transition-wise he would be the easiest choice and the quickest appointment, and if he gets Champions League football, which is looking highly likely, we might see some progress there.”

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