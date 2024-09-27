Manchester United are reportedly considering making another bid to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite in the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils failed with three bids for Branthwaite in the summer transfer window.

New owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was reluctant to pay more than £59million for the England international, with Everton asking for at least £70m.

Man Utd might have struck an agreement in July when the Toffees were desperate to sell players to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, but did not take advantage of their situation.

Branthwaite has not played in the Premier League this season due to a groin injury, returning to the pitch for Everton’s Under-23s against Sunderland last Sunday.

He could return for the first team when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday and Sean Dyche is desperate for the club’s fortunes to turn around, so don’t be surprised if Branthwaite starts.

Interest in the 22-year-old is not going away so Dyche will want to get the very best out of him between now and January.

Man Utd ponder another Branthwaite bid

According to Football Insider, Man Utd are still interested in signing Branthwaite and could make a fresh attempt when the transfer window re-opens.

The report states that Erik ten Hag’s side are ‘keeping close tabs’ on the player’s situation at Goodison Park ahead of the winter transfer window.

A ‘January bid’ is an option for the Red Devils after failing to sign him in the summer.

Everton are in a ‘strong negotiating position’ with Branthwaite’s contract running until 2027, with arch-rivals Liverpool also reportedly keen.

Dyche is boosted by the return of Branthwaite this weekend and is also ready to welcome back Vitaly Mykolenko and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

The instability, particularly in defence where Dyche has named four different back fours in the Premier League already, has seen Everton concede 14 league goals.

“Apart from the change in personnel then the format has only changed minorly because we were so strong in that area last season and you don’t want to over-change it,” Dyche said about the leaky backline.

“It is sticking with the basic principles but in its very simplest form the ball comes into the box someone has to clear it, someone has to head it.

“That attack has been better, certainly in the last two or three games. We’re scoring and looking a real threat and then it’s also about finding that balance to tighten up at the other end of the pitch, which last season, we did so well with 13 clean sheets.

“I think there are better signs, but those better signs have got to bring wins. I think that’s the biggest change, getting that winning edge back.”

