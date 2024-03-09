According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United “have already planned” that they “will go” for a new left-back this summer.

Erik ten Hag‘s side returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon as two penalties helped them to a 2-0 home win over Everton at Old Trafford.

Injury woes…

Man Utd are still pretty likely to miss out on the Champions League places as they are eight points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have a game in hand.

The Red Devils have been dire for much of this season but they have not been helped by their injury issues. They have arguably been impacted the most at left-back as they are currently without Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Centre-back Victor Lindelof has had to fill in as a makeshift left-back in recent weeks and Ten Hag has admitted that United’s issues in that area of the pitch have been “one of his biggest frustrations”.

“We talk about one of my biggest frustrations is there,” Ten Hag told reporters.

READ MORE: Ten Hag was half right… Man United could have won or lost 14 more games and that is the point



“You can accept in a position that a player is not available, but when two players are not available over the course of the season that is very frustrating.

“Because that is also very difficult to catch up as a team, but we dealt with it in the best way, but of course it is a disadvantage.”

When asked how far Malacia is from returning, Ten Hag answered: “I think it’s going to be difficult for this season to be available.

“He will fight, he’s back on the pitch, but not in the team and the process had some setbacks and is still going really slowly forward, and the season is going to an end.”

Transfer plans

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently completed his takeover of Man Utd and major changes are already being made behind the scenes ahead of the summer.

The British billionaire is overhauling Man Utd’s recruitment model and one of their priorities will be to sign a new left-back.

Romano tweeted: “Manchester United have already planned months ago to bring in a new left back in the summer; expected to be a young one, an important player.

“Shortlist to be decided once board structure will be completed but #MUFC will go for LB, no matter what happens with Malacia.”

READ MORE: Mailbox… Ten Hag ‘bull’ claim suggests Man Utd should be Prem winners in waiting despite four problems



Last summer, Man Utd signed Sergio Reguilon on loan but he was sent back to Tottenham during the January transfer window.

Asked whether he regrets ending his loan spell at Old Trafford, Ten Hag said: “I think it’s a good question because in December I had the talks internally with, of course, medical and performance (staff).

“They assured me they (injured defenders) will be fit in January, they will be both fit in January, so you have two left full-backs.

“Then when you have two left full-backs and you have a third one, that means I always have to disappoint one full-back.”