Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd plan on spending the money they receive from Atletico Madrid for Antony on Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been having a nightmare season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th after their 0-0 draw against arch-rivals Man City on Sunday.

Amorim has struggled to get his players to adapt to his new playing style, philosophy and tactics – but they do still have a chance to qualify for the Champions League if they win the Europa League.

Gary Neville said on Sunday that Man Utd will require at least five new players in the starting XI for Amorim’s system to be successful next season.

But one of those players is unlikely to be Antony – who has been doing well out on loan at Spanish side Real Betis – with former Man Utd assistant manager Rene Meulensteen insisting the Brazilian “has no future” at the Premier League club.

Meulensteen said recently: “Antony has no future at Manchester United. If I was him, I’d stay at Real Betis, without a doubt. He’s never really lived up to the expectations or the price tag at United, but he’s found his feet in Spain. He seems to be a lot happier playing football and in life generally at Betis – which is the most important thing.

READ: 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 0-0 Man City: Fernandes brilliant, Garnacho poor, Guardiola shows ‘lack of class’

“If he returned to Manchester, he’d fall straight back into the rut he was in before he left, which wouldn’t be good for anybody. I can’t see him returning under any circumstance; it’s probably best for all parties that he joins Betis on a permanent deal.”

A report last week claimed that Man Utd have now received an offer of €75m (£64m) for Antony with Spanish website Fichajes now claiming that the Red Devils ‘are planning to sell’.

Man Utd ‘have begun to seriously consider selling Antony’ and ‘are looking to recoup some of the investment made in the Brazilian’, while interest from Atletico Madrid ‘could accelerate the player’s departure’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Manchester United are stuck in limbo: they need to fail properly and get relegated

👉 Man Utd: Report claims Amorim has two ‘inevitable’ priority transfers ‘in mind’ for ‘immediate shift’

👉 ‘The noises I hear’ – Scholes predicts Ratcliffe will sell two top Man Utd stars in the summer

The report adds that Man Utd are ‘already planning a €75m (£64m) offer for Antony’s replacement’ and adds: