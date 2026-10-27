Man Utd hatch plan to sell Bruno Fernandes after controversial post-Como comments

Man Utd will look to sell Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window after his controversial comment about Michael Carrick’s tactics.

The Reds suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday to make it eight matches without a win for Carrick’s men in all competitions.

It came after a disastrous midweek performance against Como, which saw Man Utd easily beaten 4-1 in another disappointing performance this season.

Man Utd captain Fernandes came out in the aftermath of the defeat to Como and complained about the tactics deployed by Carrick and his coaching staff,

Fernandes said: “It was a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind.”

Responding to his captain’s comments, Carrick said: “Whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don’t run, and you don’t run forward, and you don’t run back, you aren’t going to win.”

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That led to Carrick dropping Fernandes for their match against Bournemouth, which they also lost, with the Portugal international remaining on the bench for the full match.

In another controversial act, Fernandes seemed to take another swipe at Carrick on social media by liking a post title ‘Never Push A Loyal Person To The Point Where They No Longer Care’.

Bruno Fernandes liked this reel on Instagram 🧐 https://t.co/BacYRMj5fo — utdreport (@utdreport) October 26, 2026

And now Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Man Utd ‘plan to let Bruno Fernandes go’ in the summer transfer window after his comments to the media about Carrick’s tactics.

It is claimed that Man Utd ‘are assessing a potential move to sell club captain’ in the summer despite the Portugal international out of contract at the end of the season.

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The Man Utd hierarchy are ‘considering taking up that option to preserve Fernandes’ value before selling him later in the window’ rather than making offers to renew his deal for a longer period of time.

‘We witnessed a betrayal’ by a Man Utd player – Leboeuf

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf insists that Fernandes’ comments on Carrick were an act of “betrayal” and told the Man Utd midfielder to “stop talking”.

Leboeuf said on ESPN FC: “We witnessed a betrayal. A betrayal towards the coach, towards the fans and towards the club from the players. We have to blame the players. We have to make them guilty for what we see.

“You can talk about the tactic, maybe it wasn’t the best tactic. But maybe Michael Carrick knows too much about the players and what they’re incapable of doing. It’s why he was maybe a little bit too defensive … Those players, they’re letting him down.

“They don’t run for him. They don’t run for the club, they don’t give 100%. And Bruno Fernandes … That guy, what I see too much is cheating, crying, complaining. Yes, he’s a great player but start running, stop talking!

“After Lisandro Martínez, some players talk too much. Just do your job. Try to do your job for the club, for the fans, for the players. You are not there. You are absolutely invisible.

“That was awful and appalling because the players didn’t do the job.”

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