Man Utd ‘plan to spend £150m’ on three signings in the January transfer window

Viktor Gyokeres, Tyler Dibling and Gregor Kobel have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

INEOS will release the funds for Man Utd to spend £150m on three players in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are struggling in the Premier League this season with their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday their seventh in 17 league matches this term.

Man Utd sacked Erik ten Hag at the end of October and replaced him with Ruben Amorim in November but there has been little difference in results since.

Amorim picked up an impressive 2-1 win over arch-rivals Man City in the Premier League eight days ago but the Red Devils then lost 4-3 to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup in midweek before their defeat to Bournemouth yesterday.

There is a lot of work to be done before Amorim can get his Man Utd side playing to his style and philosophy with INEOS now reportedly conceding that they will have to spend in the January transfer window.

That could be helped by Marcus Rashford with the England international making it clear last week that he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford and Amorim has left him out of the last three matchday squads.

If they can offload Rashford for a fee it will count as pure profit towards the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and would give them flexibility in the winter market.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insist that Man Utd ‘plan to spend €180m (£150m) on three signings during the winter transfer window’.

INEOS ‘are willing to make a strong investment’ in the January transfer market and the ‘club has identified three key players who could be fundamental pieces for their future project, and are prepared to negotiate with their respective teams to close these signings’.

Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling is the first name on their list with the Saints asking for €35m for the 18-year-old and Man Utd ‘would be willing to pay to add a player with great potential’.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is another one of their ‘big targets’ in January with the Swede having a ‘starting price’ of €75m but the Red Devils are ‘willing to make the financial effort to secure a quality goalscorer to reinforce their attack and bring offensive versatility to the team’.

Man Utd have also ‘set their sights’ on Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and the Premier League club are ready ‘to invest’ €70m to bring the Swiss stopper to Old Trafford.

A total of €180m (£150m) has been ‘allocated to these three operations’ with Man Utd ‘ready to make a strong bet in the winter market to ensure a successful future’.