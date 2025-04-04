Man Utd ‘plan to submit’ £85m ‘offer’ for Real Madrid star as Amorim looks to build ‘new project’

Man Utd are ready to submit an offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a season to forget with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League after the Portuguese head coach replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

Performances and results have failed to improve under Amorim and it looks unlikely they will qualify for Europe next season unless they win the Europa League.

Man Utd boss Amorim will be hoping to be given money in the summer to reconstruct his squad, while keeping all of his best players at the club.

But, with the financial situation at Man Utd currently bleak, the Red Devils could have to sell some of its prized assets in order to raise funds to bring in other players.

Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes have all been linked with transfers away from Old Trafford ahead of the summer.

Man Utd seem to have a plan to provide Amorim the players he wants in the summer and now Spanish publication Fichajes insists that the Red Devils are ‘preparing’ a huge offer for Real Madrid midfielder Valverde,

Amorim’s side are ‘determined to strengthen its midfield ahead of next season and has set its sights on’ the Uruguay international with the Portuguese head coach looking to make him ‘a key player in its new project’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Man Utd v Man City, Nottingham Forest, Kiwior, Slot, Postecoglou misery-enders

👉 Ex-Man Utd coach slams ‘invisible’ Red Devils star as shock Arsenal target urged to stay put

👉 Man Utd: Ornstein names one star ‘going nowhere’ this summer for two reasons amid ‘reservations’

Man Utd ‘plans to submit a €100 million (£85m) offer to Real Madrid to secure the Uruguayan midfielder’s services’ but a transfer is unlikely to be easy.

The Spanish website add:

‘United believes his signing would be a strategic move not only to strengthen the team in the short term, but also to establish a solid foundation for the future. The Old Trafford board sees Valverde as a player with leadership and potential, capable of becoming a key player in the Premier League. ‘However, Real Madrid is in no rush to sell. With a contract until 2029 and a crucial role in Ancelotti’s squad, Real Madrid won’t make his exit easy. Although Manchester United’s offer is significant, it remains to be seen whether it will be enough to convince Real Madrid’s board to part ways with one of their most important players.’

Man Utd captain Fernandes has been linked with a move in the other direction to Real Madrid but Amorim recently ruled out his departure.

Amorim said on reported interest in Fernandes: “That is the challenge. I want Bruno here.

“We want to win the Premier League again, we want the best players with us. He’s still so young because he plays 55 games every season.

“Between assists and goals, he’s there for 30 at least. He’s the player we want here, he’s not going anywhere.

“We are in control of the situation. I feel that he’s really happy here. He understands what we want to do.

“He’s one more supporter of Manchester United, he really feels it. Sometimes the frustration that you and everybody sees, and says: ‘it’s not a good thing for the captain’ – it’s a sign that he wants it so bad.

“This is the kind of player we want. He’s not going anywhere – because I already told him.”