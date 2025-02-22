Marcus Rashford could be used in a swap for Aleksandar Pavlovic

Manchester United are reportedly planning a swap deal between Marcus Rashford and Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, though there is still ‘uncertainty’ over Aston Villa’s potential role.

Rashford was loaned out by United to fellow Premier League side Villa in January. Ruben Amorim had essentially not used the forward at all since his first couple of weeks in charge of the Red Devils, and publicly chastised him.

But his Villa spell has already been positive, with Rashford looking like a direct threat in front of goal. The Villans have the option to sign the United man permanently for £40million in the summer, but the Red Devils have their own plans for him.

According to Caught Offside, United are ‘exploring’ a potential swap for Bayern midfielder Pavlovic. It’s said they are aware the Bundesliga giants will demand a ‘significant’ transfer fee, so offering up Rashford would see that price drop.

Pavlovic has played 14 times in the Bundesliga this season, after playing 19 games last term.

Villa could stop any such move in its tracks if they decide to keep Rashford, who while yet to score, is thriving in new surroundings.

The report states there is ‘uncertainty’ over whether Villa will trigger the £40million signing or not.

That said, United won’t be able to fully plan for the transfer of Pavlovic without knowing if they can use the saleable Rashford in the deal, and if they do, Villa could ruin their plans.

If Rashford starts fully hotting up and knocking in goals at Villa Park, it would be a massive surprise were he not to be signed permanently.

If that does happen, it’s unclear if United would still attempt to go after Pavlovic, as they have other high-value players who are currently fighting for their futures, such as Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

