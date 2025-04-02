Ruben Amorim looks set to be backed in the summer transfer market.

Man Utd are looking to make ‘two blockbuster signings’ in the summer transfer window to help Ruben Amorim take the club back to the top, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season under Amorim with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League table heading into the final eight fixtures of the campaign.

Despite having more possession and almost three times the amount of shots as Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, Man Utd lost 1-0 to an Anthony Elanga goal in the first half.

Amorim’s side have struggled to adapt to the Portuguese head coach’s style of play, philosophy and tactics, although recent displays have been slightly more encouraging.

The Man Utd board could only afford one January transfer amid financial difficulties with Patrick Dorgu arriving from Italian side Lecce.

However, it now looks like Amorim will get some proper backing in the summer transfer window with GiveMeSport claiming that Man Utd are ‘determined to prove they mean business this summer’.

The Red Devils have plotted ‘an ambitious transfer strategy designed to show Bruno Fernandes – and the rest of the footballing world – that they are ready to compete at the highest level’.

The report comes as Man Utd midfielder Fernandes has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, something which Amorim has already ruled out in a press conference.

Man Utd ‘will build around’ Fernandes with the hope that winning the Europa League and qualification for the Champions League can ‘unlock the kind of spending power needed to attract top-tier talent’.

The report adds:

‘If they do qualify, expect a major push for a marquee striker like Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, along with significant reinforcements in other key areas. Right now, Manchester United have to tread carefully in terms of spending commitments but, behind the scenes, multiple scenarios are being mapped out. If they get the green light to accelerate their project, it could mean two blockbuster signings rather than just one. ‘Regardless of their financial constraints, insiders believe the Red Devils will aim to bring in five new signings this summer, carefully balancing the books to strengthen the squad. ‘A new midfield partner for Manuel Ugarte is on the wishlist, along with a creative attacker and a defensive reinforcement. Manchester United’s season is shaping up to be a crucial one as they push for the Champions League platform needed to truly flex their muscle.’

