Man Utd ‘planning for life’ without star as Amorim considers selling £57m team-mate

Man Utd defender Harry Maguire is set to leave Old Trafford while Ruben Amorim is considering the sale of his team-mate, according to reports.

The Red Devils signed Maguire from Leicester City in 2019 for £80m with the centre-back having a mixed time at Old Trafford.

Maguire was stripped of the captaincy under Erik ten Hag and was used as a scapegoat for many underwhelming performances under various managers.

The England international has also managed to contribute some big moments in a Man Utd shirt with the former Sheffield Utd defender having a knack for popping up with important goals.

Maguire has entered the final year of his deal at Old Trafford after Man Utd triggered a 12-month extension in his deal over the summer.

Speaking in August about his future at Man Utd, Maguire said: “Last year, the clause was in their hands, so there was no option for me there.

READ: Amorim saves job in ‘must-win’ game to beg Manchester United question: was all the ‘suffering’ necessary?

“There was no talking. It was just that they activated it, and it got extended. This year, obviously I’m up at the end of the year.

“I’m pretty sure the club have made it aware this summer that I can’t leave the club on any terms with other clubs enquiring about my things and my position with my contract.

“I’m sure over the next few months they’ll sit down and we’ll have to have a conversation about where we want to go and if they want to extend, or obviously the transfer window will open again in January.

“Obviously, I have something in my mind about what I want to do and what I want to be.

“I don’t want to put it out there to everybody, but it’s an amazing club to play for and you’d be silly if you wanted to jump out of it as soon as you could.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim resignation chances at Man Utd rated after Scholes ‘sacked’ claim

👉 Neville claims Amorim ‘not off hook’ as Man Utd owners ‘won’t be kidded’ by ‘hopeless’ stars

👉 Barcelona president Laporta left ‘stunned’ by £26m Man Utd transfer: ‘It’s a genuine bargain’



But the Daily Mirror (via The Metro) claims that Maguire will not get a new deal at Man Utd and he will leave on a free transfer next summer.

It is understood that the Red Devils are ‘planning for life’ without the England defender, who has made over 250 appearances for Man Utd, with Maguire free to talk to foreign clubs in January.

Maguire has been attracting interest from both Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League and a move to the Middle East would give him one last big pay day.

With Man Utd looking to bring in a new centre-back over the next couple of transfer windows, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite linked, Amorim ‘also has doubts over’ the future of Lisandro Martinez, who is struggling to stay fit.