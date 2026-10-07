A journalist has revealed that Manchester United have plans to sign Nottingham Forest star Murillo, who features on a two-man shortlist.

In recent transfer windows, Man Utd have focused on strengthening their midfield and attack as they have done their squad rebuild in stages.

After signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last summer, Man Utd spent around £150m to recruit Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba in this summer’s transfer window.

However, head coach Michael Carrick has arguably been left short after this summer’s window, with Man Utd still needing extra cover at centre-back, left-back, left wing and up front.

This has become clear at the start of this season, with Man Utd reverting to type under Carrick after a great end to last season. They have only picked up five points from their first five games this season, while they have also exited the Carabao Cup.

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Therefore, Carrick is already under pressure and Man Utd could re-enter the market for more recruits in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Two centre-backs feature on Manchester United’s shortlist

In the coming months, one of Man Utd’s priorities will be to sign a new centre-back, partly because Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have entered the final year of their current contracts.

Even if these players stick around beyond this summer, Man Utd still could do with strengthening at centre-back and a report from journalist Dean Jones for Tribal Football claims they have their eye on Murillo.

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Murillo has been heavily linked with Man Utd and other Big Six clubs over the past couple of seasons, and the report claims he has been valued at around £70m.

And Murillo reportedly ‘remains on United’s radar’ heading into next year, though Everton standout Jarrad Branthwaite is also being considered.

The report claims:

‘A huge offer would be required, and January is not a time when United would expect to land him. Sources say United’s interest is more relevant to their longer-term planning, especially with further decisions coming in defence. ‘As we have reported, United continue to admire Jarrad Branthwaite, while other centre-backs are also being assessed as they look at how the position could evolve. Murillo belongs in that conversation.’

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