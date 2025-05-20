Man Utd star ‘believes his appearances are being restricted’ in order to ‘force’ a transfer

One Man Utd player is getting frustrated that INEOS and Ruben Amorim are not playing him in order to get him to leave the club, according to reports.

Amorim joined the Red Devils in November to help turn around a poor start to the new season under Erik ten Hag, who was sacked at the end of October.

But it has gone from bad to worse under the Portuguese head coach in the Premier League with his side going down as the worst Man Utd side in the Premier League era.

16th-placed Man Utd have won just ten Premier League matches all season and only four teams have scored fewer goals than the Red Devils.

Remarkably, Amorim’s side still have a chance to qualify for the Champions League if they can beat Tottenham – who are having an equally terrible campaign in the Premier League – in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Victory would boost the budget at Man Utd for next season with rumours that Amorim could have to sell players before buying in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules have made it harder for clubs to overspend on players and Man Utd – who have been guilty of that in the past – may need to offload players to free up some space in their budget.

There are several high earners who have not been particularly useful for Amorim this season with Marcus Rashford one of the first out the door as he completed a loan move to Aston Villa in January.

But now ESPN claims that one current Man Utd player ‘told associates that he believes his appearances are being restricted in an effort to force him to seek a move’.

While another ‘senior player who is out of contract this summer has still to be told if he will be retained or released’ as chaos reigns at Man Utd.

INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who bought 27.7 per cent of Man Utd in February 2024, criticised the previous decision-makers for signing the likes of Antony, Rasmus Hojlund and Casemiro for huge sums, as he called out some players as “overpaid and underperforming”.

And ESPN adds that ‘one established member of the squad was dismayed by Ratcliffe’s critical comments in March regarding his contract and salary at the club.’

Despite all the apparent tension behind the scenes, Man Utd boss Amorim insists his squad are “excited” to take on Tottenham in the Europa League final in Bilbao later this week.

Amorim said: “We are fine. Preparing for the game. I think you can feel it in Carrington, we’re very excited with the final. It’s really important, massive for us, and we want to give that to our fans.

“I feel it’s a mixed feeling [for me]. I’m really excited but, at the same time, I know my responsibility as a Manchester United coach. I have always that feeling of frustration for the season, so I want really bad to help the team to win the final. We’ve got to give something to the club, to the fans, to the staff, to everybody.”

