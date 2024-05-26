Manchester United loanee Sofyan Amrabat has commented on his future, claiming it is an “option” to “stay” with the Premier League giants.

Amrabat was one of Man Utd’s priority targets during last year’s summer transfer window. Their interest in the midfielder came about after he shone for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup.

Man Utd initially wanted to sign Amrabat permanently but their financial issues meant the deal had to be structured as a loan with a buy option.

The 27-year-old has endured a difficult season at Old Trafford as he only made ten Premier League starts, but he made a rare start in the FA Cup final and played brilliantly as Erik ten Hag’s side beat Man City 2-1 at Wembley.

Despite this, Amrabat is already being linked with moves elsewhere with Man Utd reportedly unlikely to make his move permanent ahead of next season.

After impressing against Man City, Amrabat was asked about his future and revealed he is “going to talk” to Man Utd.

“Do I already know what I’m going to do next year? No. We are going to talk,” Amrabat said.

“Staying is certainly an option. Look, I think it has been a very difficult season.

“For Manchester United it needs to be much better, and also for me personally. We are going to talk. Manchester United are the biggest club in the world, so who wouldn’t want to play football here?

“But all parties have to be happy with each other, so we will sit down now and see what happens.”

According to a report from The Telegraph, Man Utd ‘plan to reward’ youngster Kobbie Mainoo but they are ‘likely to wait until after the summer transfer window before nailing the rising star down to a new improved contract’.

‘Mainoo signed a three-year contract in February last year that ties him to the club until June 2026. United plan to reward Mainoo with a new deal to reflect his growing standing and importance in the team. ‘But it is understood that the thrust of those conversations are expected to wait until after the summer window closes on Aug 30, given the amount of work United have to do in the meantime trying to reshape the squad – and potentially under a new manager. ‘The Mainoo camp are thought to be relaxed about the situation and placing no great pressure on the club, with relations strong between both parties. ‘Mainoo’s existing deal is understood to include a series of in-built triggers around appearances and other factors that have seen his salary increase over the course of the campaign.’

