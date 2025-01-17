Man Utd player ‘temperament’ causes transfer ‘doubt’ as Napoli ‘make offer’ for €40m winger

Manchester United are reportedly ‘playing hardball’ over the sale of Alejandro Garnacho, who is wanted by Serie A club Napoli.

Garnacho is one of the wingers being targeted by Napoli, who are in need of a replacement for Paris Saint-Germain-bound Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Georgian winger Kvaratskhelia will reportedly sign a four-and-a-half-year contract in Paris after the clubs agreed a €70million (£59.1million) fee plus bonuses.

Garnacho is one of the most promising young wingers in the world but he has not been on form this season for Man Utd.

He has missed 10 big chances in the Premier League and only has four goal involvements in 20 matches.

Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe initially viewed the Argentine international as ‘untouchable’ when he took over football operations last year but is now open to listening to offers.

Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford can all be sold for “pure profit”, which can massively help clubs avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Mainoo has been linked with a move to Chelsea but that is unlikely, while Rashford is up for sale but more likely to leave on loan than permanently.

This makes Man Utd open to negotiation for the sale of Garnacho and it is believed they want £60m for the 20-year-old winger.

Napoli are understandably eager to negotiate a lower fee considering Kvaratskhelia is being sold for the same and has been such an important player for them, while Garnacho is still very raw and yet to reach that level or prove he can reach that level in the future.

The Premier League giants are unlikely to sell their young star for less though, with Telegraph Sport reporting they are ‘ready to play hardball’ with Napoli.

Chelsea have also been linked with Garnacho this week and it is claimed that both clubs are ‘seeking reassurances about the winger’s temperament’.

There are doubts over the player’s character and Napoli and Chelsea are having ‘doubts’ about paying £50m for him as a result.

Both clubs ‘have attempted to get reassurances over Garnacho’s attitude’ after Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes called it into question earlier this season, claiming the Argentine did not celebrate a goal against Leicester City because he felt he had lost the faith of supporters.

There is no chance of a ‘cut-price deal’ in the January transfer window as the Red Devils are ‘adamant’ that won’t happen, while it is also stated they ‘are not currently in talks with clubs about the sale of Garnacho and are not actively attempting to create a market for the player’.

Man Utd are also uninterested in accepting players in exchange for Garnacho.

Napoli are also looking at Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, the report adds.

German journalist Patrick Berger reported on Friday night that Napoli have turned their attention to Adeyemi, lodging a £40m bid.

Dortmund insist the forward is not for sale, however, as Berger says Garnacho and Lille playmaker Edon Zhegrova are alternative options.

The transfer expert wrote on X: ‘Napoli have made a verbal approach for Karim Adeyemi – around €40m. However, the winger does not want to leave the club in the winter, and Borussia Dortmund are not willing to sell the player at this time.

‘The situation could become interesting again in the summer. Garnacho and Zhegrova remain candidates for Napoli.’

