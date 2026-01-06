Man Utd player who will ‘benefit the most’ from Fletcher as Ferdinand expects call

Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is likely to be the big winner from Darren Fletcher’s appointment as caretaker manager after Ruben Amorim’s sacking.

The Red Devils announced Amorim’s sacking in a statement on Monday morning with Fletcher given the reins for at least their next Premier League match against Burnley.

Man Utd, who currently plan to replace Fletcher with an interim boss until the end of the season before making a permanent appointment, could also give the Red Devils legend the FA Cup match against Brighton in five days’ time.

The Times reporter Paul Hirst revealed Man Utd’s plan on X on Monday, he wrote: ‘Update: plan is for Darren Fletcher to take charge of the Burnley game (& possibly Brighton), then Utd hope to appoint an interim manager who will take charge until the end of the season, when a permanent manager will be brought in.’

One source close the Under-18s team at Carrington told the Daily Mail that Fletcher will allow the Man Utd side to play with freedom again.

The source said: ‘Manchester United don’t need a coach right now, they need a good person. Players need to be able to play with attacking freedom again, play in the Man United way, and Darren will allow them to do that.’

Another training ground source explained: ‘He treats everyone equally, that’s one of his greatest assets. He is a huge believer in working hard – no doubt he’ll be expecting even more from his sons now – and he’s just incredibly popular with staff.’

And the Daily Mail reckons Mainoo could be the player to ‘benefit the most’ from Fletcher’s short stint after being on the bench for most of the season under Amorim.

The report added: ‘Fletcher has also shown an appetite to play with a No 10, a false No 9 or even a fluid front three of inverted wingers.

‘Kobbie Mainoo could stand to benefit the most from Fletcher, who prefers a 4-3-3 with two No 8s, replacing Amorim.’

Rio Ferdinand is “really excited” to see Fletcher show his credentials and revealed the Man Utd legends WhatsApp group was “popping off”.

Ferdinand said: “I’m really excited to see him.

“I mean the Manchester United [ex-players] WhatsApp group is popping off as you can imagine with congratulations and good luck messages to Fletch.

“I wish him well.

“Darren Fletcher, he’s had some big, big moments in his career and he’s also had some turmoil in his life with his health.

“He [has] a wonderful family, he’s the right kind of person that you’d want to get a chance and I just hope he goes in there and does himself justice because this is a wonderful opportunity that anyone on this planet – especially someone who’s connected to the club – would give their right arm for, to have this opportunity.

“I’m sure he’ll give it all he’s got.”

Ferdinand added: “One thing we will do is he’ll take counsel. He’ll lean on people. I’m sure one of his first phone calls will be Sir Alex Ferguson – followed by myself.

“But he will ask those questions. He’s got humility.

“If I was a betting man, I’d say he’ll do a good enough job.

“I want him to make it difficult for the hierarchy to make a decision on the next manager, on the next coach. Because that’s obviously the question everyone’s asking.”